OOIDA’s tour trailer stops in Lodi, Ohio

OOIDA’s tour trailer is headed to the Northeast U.S., with stops in New York, Connecticut, New Hampshire and New Jersey on the schedule. First, though, the Spirit of the American Trucker stops in Lodi, Ohio.

The Spirit stops May 4-6 at the Lodi TA Travel Center. It is at the junction of I-71, I-76 and Route 224. It is Exit 209.

The Lodi TA has parking for 237 tractor-trailers. The full-service Country Pride restaurant dining room is open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The Lodi TA is 30 miles west of Akron, Ohio, and 50 miles southwest of Cleveland, Ohio.

Buzz about speed limiters

Conversation one evening at OOIDA’s tour trailer recently drifted toward speed limiters, reports Marty Ellis, skipper of the Spirit of the American Trucker. It is a hot-button issue for OOIDA too. The Association has often argued that a mandate requiring the use of speed limiters would do more harm than good to highway safety.

Recently, the National Transportation Safety Board listed speed limiters among its “most wanted” safety improvements. OOIDA had something to say about it. The Association also has explained to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg the danger of speed limiters and encouraged him to reject them.

Stop by when you see The Spirit

If you see OOIDA’s tour trailer, stop by and say hello. Ellis is looking forward to visiting about the Association’s activities and current issues. There are copies of Land Line Magazine to pick up there. You can join or renew your membership for $10 off the regular price there. Face masks are available for anyone with a commercial driver’s license at The Spirit. Also, drivers without medical insurance can get vouchers to get flu, shingles and pneumonia vaccines.

After Lodi, The Spirit is scheduled to stop May 8-10 in Pembroke, N.Y.

