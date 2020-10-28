OOIDA’s tour trailer makes two stops in Virginia

The next two stops for OOIDA’s tour trailer will be at Virginia truck stops.

The Spirit of the American Trucker is scheduled to be at the White’s Travel Center Petro Stopping Center in Raphine, Va., from Thursday through Sunday, Oct 29-Nov 1. That is Exit 205 from I-81/I-64. The full-service Iron Skillet restaurant is open.

The next stop is about 125 miles east.

On Monday through Wednesday, Nov. 2-4, The Spirit is scheduled to be at the Richmond TA Travel Center. That is Exit 89 from I-95.

Legendary White’s

White’s Travel Center touts itself as the largest travel center on the East Coast. There aren’t that many other truck stops that can boast of having 725 parking spots for big trucks. The full-service Iron Skillet restaurant is open.

“This is almost the bestest place ever,” Osburn said.

A couple of years ago Shell Rotella presented its SuperRigs truck show there, and it was a blast, he said.

White’s Travel Center opened in 1970 as a 76 Truck Stop by Dave and Peggy White, according to an online timeline. When the 76 Truck Stops chain was sold in 2001, White’s became an Ambest Truck stop. The Whites each died in the early 2000s, and Robert Berkstresser bought the operation in 2010.

White’s Travel Center became a Petro in 2011.

This fall, a Quaker Steak and Lube restaurant opened at White’s, according to FSR magazine online. Quaker Steak serves steaks and chicken wings. Décor features race cars and motorcycles. There is an attached museum with old toys, gas pumps and other items collected by White’s owner.

Other food options include pizza, a deli, fast-food chicken and hot dogs.

There is also a pharmacy, a walk-in clinic, a chiropractor, a truck shop, a chrome shop and other shopping opportunities, a dog wash, barbershop, theater and other services.

Richmond TA

There are 317 parking spaces for commercial trucks at the Raphine TA.

The full-service restaurant is temporarily closed. Alternatives are a Popeyes and a Pizza Hut Express.

Stop by when you see The Spirit

If you see OOIDA’s tour trailer, stop by and say hello to Osburn. He enjoys visiting about the Association’s activities and current issues. He usually has copies of Land Line Magazine to hand out. You can join or renew your OOIDA membership for $10 off the regular price there. Free face masks are available for anyone with a commercial driver’s license at The Spirit. You also can get forms for uninsured drivers to get flu, shingles and pneumonia vaccine vouchers at The Spirit.

After Richmond, OOIDA’s tour trailer is scheduled to stop at Kenly, N.C.

Here is the schedule for The Spirit. LL