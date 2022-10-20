OOIDA tour trailer weekends at Bobtail Apparel Truck Show

The next stop for Marty Ellis and the OOIDA tour trailer is at the Bobtail Apparel Truck Show in Dixon, Calif.

Ellis and the Spirit of the American Trucker tour trailer are scheduled to be at the show all weekend, Oct. 21-23. The show is being presented at the Dixon May Fair Fairgrounds at 655 S. First St. It is west of the state capital, Sacramento.

After the show, the next stop on Monday and Tuesday, Oct. 24-25, is the TA Travel Center in Livingston, Calif. It is about 120 miles away at Exit 203 from state Route 99. There is parking for 102 tractor-trailers at the Livingston TA.

Public admission for the Bobtail Apparel Truck Show is $10 per day or $25 for the weekend. Truck show registration is $50 to $110, according to the website.

A light show is scheduled for Friday and Saturday nights. The Fried Brothers Band is scheduled to perform Saturday afternoon. A beer garden is also planned.

Proceeds from the truck show will benefit Thriving Pink in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. It is a nonprofit organization to help people in Yolo County, Calif.

Bobtail Apparel markets T-shirts, sweatshirts, caps and other accessories designed for truck drivers.

Ellis on Land Line Now

Ellis regularly talks with the host of Land Line Now on Friday broadcasts about what he is hearing from drivers on the road. On last Friday’s broadcast, Ellis touched on the subject of whether to flash your lights when someone passes you to let them know it’s clear to return to your lane. He also talked about what truck drivers really need in the way of truck parking, and it is not some expensive Taj Mahal palace.

Stop by when you see The Spirit

After the Bobtail Apparel Truck Show in Dixon and then the TA in Livingston, Ellis plans to haul The Spirit to Santa Nella, Calif., and then Wheeler Ridge, Calif.

If you see the OOIDA tour trailer, stop by and say hello. Ellis looks forward to visiting about the Association’s activities and current issues. There are copies of Land Line Magazine to pick up there. You can join or renew your membership for $10 off the regular price at The Spirit. Face masks are available at The Spirit for anyone with a commercial driver’s license.

