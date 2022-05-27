OOIDA tour trailer stops in Wisconsin at Portage, Menomonie

Through May 27, Marty Ellis and the OOIDA tour trailer are at the Petro truck stop in Portage, Wis. That is at Exit 108A from I-90/I-94. There is parking for 300 tractor-trailers there.

Come Sunday and Monday, Memorial Day, Ellis is scheduled to be at Kwik Trip 674 in Menomonie, Wis. It is about 170 miles northwest of Portage on I-94W. It is Exit 45 from the interstate, on Country Road B. Confusingly, not only is there a Menomonie Kwik Trip, but there also is a Menomonee Kwik Trip near Milwaukee. Ellis is headed up north for Sunday and Memorial Day.

There is a Fiesta Cantina Authentic Mexican Food restaurant next to the Kwik Trip.

The chain operates 700 convenience stores, which are known as Kwik Trip in Minnesota and Wisconsin and as Kwik Star in Iowa.

Ellis said he wanted to make a stop in northern Wisconsin since this year he won’t be able to get the OOIDA tour trailer to the Waupun Truck-N-Show (Aug. 12-13 in Waupun, Wis.) or the Chippewa Falls Big Rig Truck Show (Aug. 19-20 in Eau Claire, Wis.).

Listen to Ellis on Land Line Now

Ellis regularly discusses what he sees on the road and hears from drivers on Friday Land Line Now broadcasts. Here is last Friday’s program. It includes comments on the hot topic of the day, the speed limiter mandate proposal.

Stop by when you see The Spirit

If you see the OOIDA tour trailer, stop by and say hello. Ellis looks forward to visiting about the Association’s activities and current issues. There are copies of Land Line Magazine to pick up there. You can join or renew your membership for $10 off the regular price at The Spirit. Face masks are available at The Spirit for anyone with a commercial driver’s license.

After the stops in Wisconsin, it’s on to Wheel Jam in Huron, S.D., for Ellis and the OOIDA tour trailer, and then the American Truck Historical Society National Convention in Springfield, Ill.

Here is the schedule for The Spirit. LL