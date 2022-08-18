OOIDA tour trailer stops at Jubitz in Portland, Ore.

Through Saturday, Marty Ellis plans to enjoy the amenities at Jubitz Truck Stop in Portland, Ore. He and the OOIDA tour trailer are scheduled to be there through Aug. 20.

Jubitz is at Exit 307 on Interstate 5.

Jubitz has been serving professional truck drivers since 1952. Its Cascade Grill has a reputation for serving home-style dishes, sandwiches, burgers and breakfast. There is also the Jake Brake Deli and the Ponderosa Bar and Grille. The Jubitz Cinema shows movies daily.

Lease-purchase agreement discussions

Ellis regularly discusses things he sees on the road or hears from truck drivers on Friday broadcasts of Land Line Now.

In the most recent podcast, Ellis reported hearing more truckers getting involved in lease-purchase agreements offered by carriers.

Ellis says he wished drivers would really read the agreements and know what they were getting into and not just jump into them blind.

“I’ve talked to several here in the past couple of weeks that – some of those deals are really not very good,” Ellis said on Land Line Now. “I actually got to see some paperwork on some settlements, and these folks are coming in and they’re getting settlements from zero to two, three hundred dollars in a week, and they’re wondering what’s happening.”

What’s worse is that they’re not getting some good explanations about what the costs are and why money is being taken out.

One couple he talked to just wanted to know how much was in their maintenance account, but even that was not easy information to get.

“That should be a very easy explanation. They should be able to pop that up and say here’s what it is, because I’m sure they put those bills in pretty quick if you get some work done, either on the road or in their own shop. And if they don’t, then shame on them,” Ellis said.

Listen to Land Line Now

Classic car hauling

Stop by when you see The Spirit

On Monday, Ellis plans to be at GeeCee’s in Toledo, Wash., for a couple of days. Then he heads to Toledo and then Spokane in Washington state before heading to Montana and then North Dakota.

If you see the OOIDA tour trailer, stop by and say hello. Ellis looks forward to visiting about the Association’s activities and current issues. There are copies of Land Line Magazine to pick up there. You can join or renew your membership for $10 off the regular price at The Spirit. Face masks are available at The Spirit for anyone with a commercial driver’s license.

Here is the schedule for The Spirit. LL