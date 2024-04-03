OOIDA provides testimony at Missouri House on needed towing reforms

A Missouri bill that focuses on predatory towing practices received consideration at the statehouse on Wednesday, April 3. The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association was on hand to provide information to state lawmakers.

At issue is a Show-Me State law that does not allow trucking operators who believe they were overcharged for a nonconsensual tow to file a complaint.

House Bill 2214

The House Transportation Committee met to discuss a bill that would change the rule. Specifically, HB2214 would permit truck drivers to file a complaint if they believe they were overcharged for a nonconsensual tow.

Another provision in the bill from Rep. Dave Griffith, R-Jefferson City, would permit truck drivers to retrieve their equipment, personal goods or other commodities while the tow bill is being processed.

Owners of goods transported in affected trucks also would be permitted to file a petition in circuit court asserting that the property was unjustly taken or withheld. The amount required for the release of a commercial vehicle for possession of a towing company would be 30% of the charges for towing and storage.

Griffith told the committee the bill is intended to bring equity to owner-operator tow bills.

“We need to take care of the owner-operators,” Griffith said.

OOIDA testifies

OOIDA Executive Vice President Lewie Pugh spoke to lawmakers to share the concerns of the Association’s 7,600 Missouri-based members. He focused on the 30% security payment provision.

“This is a crucial first step in protecting truckers from exorbitant bills charged by unscrupulous towers for non-consensual tows,” Pugh testified. “This will allow a trucker to get their equipment back, have it repaired and get back on the road to earn money for their business and their family.”

Pugh provided the committee with examples of “grossly over-inflated” tow bills.

“Since we have seen non-consensual towing legislation being introduced here in Missouri over the past few years, the amount of grossly over-inflated tow bills, like the ones I brought with me today, have significantly dropped,” he said.

He added that now is the time to make meaningful reform.

“Why not continue the progress and pass HB2214,” he said, “along with building other safeguards in the future for trucking against outlandish, non-consensual tow bills?”

Critics question whether there is an actual problem in the state.

The committee did not vote on the bill. Griffith said he expects to work with the committee to make any needed revisions to help gain legislative support.

Governor has stonewalled towing reform

During his term in office, Gov. Mike Parson has twice vetoed legislation to enact towing reform.

A 2021 bill sought to provide additional consumer protections for truck drivers facing unscrupulous tow operators.

In his veto letter, Parson said one section of the bill would have allowed the Joint Committee on Transportation to regulate towing rates, investigate towing complaints and establish for law enforcement a towing rotation for commercial vehicles.

Parson described the provisions as “legally problematic.”

“As a practical matter, the committee cannot legally function as this proposal suggests,” the letter stated.

Two years prior, Parson vetoed a bill that would have created a towing task force to address concerns about nonconsensual towing in the state.

The governor said at the time that the state has “adequate protections” to address towing matters.

OOIDA has questioned why the governor has been unwilling to correct problems with existing tow rules.

“We have scratched our heads each time Gov. Parson has vetoed this very reasonable legislation that would correct a serious problem in consumer protection,” Pugh has said. LL

