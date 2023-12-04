OOIDA members giving back this holiday season

This year’s Wreaths Across America event will see more than 2 million volunteers and supporters taking part at 4,000-plus locations, according to the organization’s website.

Local, national and military cemeteries as well as veterans’ memorials and historic sites will host those events.

Since 2008, Congress has proclaimed a specific Saturday in December as the national Wreaths Across America day, which this year is scheduled for Dec. 16.

The organization’s mobile education exhibit also has events planned in Rhode Island, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Delaware beginning on Dec. 11.

An events calendar detailing many of the major events planned for this year is available on the Wreaths Across America website.

OOIDA represented

Some OOIDA members will be heavily involved, including senior member Lamar Buckwalter, owner of Buckwalter Trucking LLC in Lititz, Pa.

Named a TravelCenters of America Citizen Driver this year, Buckwalter will travel some 800 miles delivering wreaths to nine sites on Dec. 16. He said that some of those deliveries will include an escort and/or parade.

A yearly tradition

OOIDA life member Don Crouse has been contributing his efforts to Wreaths Across America events for more than a decade, even taking part in the escort to Arlington National Cemetery.

Crouse, who was named a 2023 Road Warrior by Pilot Flying J, said his involvement started after he heard a Land Line Now report requesting more trucks to help honor veterans.

“Once you haul the wreaths, you’re hooked and you’re going to want to be there every year,” Crouse told Land Line in October. “It’s just like getting together at the truck shows. My truck is my way of showing how thankful I am for the 50 years I’ve enjoyed out here trucking across America in a free country.”

The 2023 Wreaths Across America theme is: Serve & Succeed! Read more on the WAA blog: https://t.co/cgLZlPuM32 pic.twitter.com/pGclf2fKr9 — Wreaths Across America (@WreathsAcross) January 5, 2023

To find a participating location to support or volunteer at this year, go to wreathsacrossamerica.org.

According to the website, lanes are still available for drivers who are interested in hauling a load of wreaths as part of the Wreaths Across America Honor Fleet. LL

