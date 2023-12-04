OOIDA members giving back this holiday season

December 4, 2023

Land Line Staff

|

This year’s Wreaths Across America event will see more than 2 million volunteers and supporters taking part at 4,000-plus locations, according to the organization’s website.

Local, national and military cemeteries as well as veterans’ memorials and historic sites will host those events.

Since 2008, Congress has proclaimed a specific Saturday in December as the national Wreaths Across America day, which this year is scheduled for Dec. 16.

The organization’s mobile education exhibit also has events planned in Rhode Island, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Delaware beginning on Dec. 11.

An events calendar detailing many of the major events planned for this year is available on the Wreaths Across America website.

OOIDA represented

Some OOIDA members will be heavily involved, including senior member Lamar Buckwalter, owner of Buckwalter Trucking LLC in Lititz, Pa.

Named a TravelCenters of America Citizen Driver this year, Buckwalter will travel some 800 miles delivering wreaths to nine sites on Dec. 16. He said that some of those deliveries will include an escort and/or parade.

A yearly tradition

OOIDA life member Don Crouse has been contributing his efforts to Wreaths Across America events for more than a decade, even taking part in the escort to Arlington National Cemetery.

Crouse, who was named a 2023 Road Warrior by Pilot Flying J, said his involvement started after he heard a Land Line Now report requesting more trucks to help honor veterans.

“Once you haul the wreaths, you’re hooked and you’re going to want to be there every year,” Crouse told Land Line in October. “It’s just like getting together at the truck shows. My truck is my way of showing how thankful I am for the 50 years I’ve enjoyed out here trucking across America in a free country.”

To find a participating location to support or volunteer at this year, go to wreathsacrossamerica.org.

According to the website, lanes are still available for drivers who are interested in hauling a load of wreaths as part of the Wreaths Across America Honor Fleet. LL

More Land Line news.

Related News

DataQ

Delaware

Podcast: “Inaccurate, incomplete, unfair”: DataQs process under scrutiny

FMCSA is requesting feedback about its DataQs appeals process, which can be a frustrating experience for a number of reasons.

By Scott Thompson | September 14

congestion pricing

News

New York City announces proposed congestion pricing rates

A new report reveals the proposed congestion pricing rates in New York City. Find out how much truckers would be charged to enter Manhattan.

By Tyson Fisher | December 04

safety

News

Truckers’ thoughts on highway safety relayed at summit

Trucking radio personality KC Phillips relayed truck drivers’ thoughts on highway safety to regulations at an event in Kansas City, Mo.

By Mark Schremmer | December 04

electronic logging devices

News

Feds remove 10 electronic logging devices from approved list

FMCSA removes 10 electronic logging devices from approved list. Find out if your ELD was involved and how to ensure you’re still compliant.

By Ryan Witkowski | December 04