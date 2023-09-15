Podcast: “Inaccurate, incomplete, unfair”: DataQs process under scrutiny

0:00 – Newscast

9:54 – GBATS preview

24:39 – Regulatory Roundup: Truck parking and DataQs scrutiny

39:33 – Georgia on our minds

Today’s news: Truck Parking Safety Improvement Act picks up more support in the House

Plus, FMCSA is proposing a DataQs appeals process, details on a cargo theft ring in Philly and more trucking news of the day

GBATS preview

The Guilty By Association Truck Show is just a week away, and the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association has big plans. We get a sneak peek and also find out from organizers what’s new this year.

Regulatory Roundup: Truck parking and DataQs scrutiny

The DataQs appeals process is a consistent source of frustration for drivers. But could changes be on the way? FMCSA is asking for feedback. We cover that and look at the $80 million being made available for infrastructure and truck parking projects on the state level.

Georgia on our minds

Throughout the pandemic, Georgia instituted a number of fuel tax holidays to help drivers. Well, the pandemic isn’t back, but the fuel tax holiday is. We’ll cover that, plus a new legislative panel in the Peach State that is tasked with fixing a problem that just doesn’t exist.

