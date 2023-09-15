Podcast: “Inaccurate, incomplete, unfair”: DataQs process under scrutiny

24:39 – Regulatory Roundup: Truck parking and DataQs scrutiny
- If you’ve been the victim of cargo theft in the Philadelphia area between Oct. 1, 2022 and Aug. 31, 2023, police want to hear from you. Email your contact information.
Today’s news: Truck Parking Safety Improvement Act picks up more support in the House
Plus, FMCSA is proposing a DataQs appeals process, details on a cargo theft ring in Philly and more trucking news of the day
GBATS preview
The Guilty By Association Truck Show is just a week away, and the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association has big plans. We get a sneak peek and also find out from organizers what’s new this year.
Regulatory Roundup: Truck parking and DataQs scrutiny
The DataQs appeals process is a consistent source of frustration for drivers. But could changes be on the way? FMCSA is asking for feedback. We cover that and look at the $80 million being made available for infrastructure and truck parking projects on the state level.
Georgia on our minds
Throughout the pandemic, Georgia instituted a number of fuel tax holidays to help drivers. Well, the pandemic isn’t back, but the fuel tax holiday is. We’ll cover that, plus a new legislative panel in the Peach State that is tasked with fixing a problem that just doesn’t exist.