OOIDA Board of Directors nominations sought

One of the most unique aspects of the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association is that it is governed by truck drivers. That leadership directs OOIDA’s agenda on real-world trucking matters, with actual life experiences directing the stated position on any given issue.

If you’ve ever thought you’d like to be part of the OOIDA Board of Directors, submit your nomination soon. The deadline is Dec. 31.

Nomination forms were sent to OOIDA members on Nov. 15, signaling the start of the biennial election cycle for alternate board members. The election will take place in the fall of 2024. Those elected will be seated at the 2025 spring board meeting.

What is the role of an alternate?

Alternate members of the OOIDA Board of Directors attend and actively participate in all meetings of the board. When a director is unavailable to attend, an alternate is appointed to vote on issues in place of the absent director.

Alternates, as well as directors, are routinely called on to represent the Association at various hearings, events and meetings.

Directors serve four-year terms. When a director’s term is about to expire, he or she must communicate the intention to seek re-election. It is during those elections that alternates have an opportunity to run against directors seeking re-election. All directors and alternates cast ballots during these elections.

There is no limit on how many terms an OOIDA member can serve as an alternate. However, the bylaws limit alternates to serving only two consecutive terms at a time.

Here’s how it works

Every two years, OOIDA holds an election for board alternates. Alternates are elected to two-year terms by and from the membership. All current alternate board member terms expire in 2024.

The nomination-election committee has mailed nomination forms to all current dues-paying members. The nomination forms also are available online. If you are a member and not registered on the website yet, send an email to CommunicationsDept@OOIDA.com to sign up.

OOIDA members can nominate themselves or another member. In order to run, a nominee must have a minimum of five consecutive years of commercial truck driving experience and five consecutive years of active Association membership immediately before the nomination.

After the deadline, the Nomination-Election Committee will verify minimum qualifications and send out questionnaires asking for more detailed information. Successful candidates will be placed on the election ballots. As mentioned above, ballots were sent to membership on Nov. 15 and are due back Dec. 31.

To help voting members get to know the nominees, Land Line Magazine plans to feature profiles in fall 2024. Portions of the interviews are scheduled to be aired on Land Line Now on SiriusXM satellite radio, Road Dog Channel 146. LL