Online registration for SuperRigs now open

Registration for the 41st annual Shell Rotella SuperRigs has officially opened.

Organizers of SuperRigs recommend pre-registering for the event.

Those who do so will receive a designated parking spot as well as an option to select a preferred time to have their truck judged, according to a SuperRigs news release. However, final judging times will be determined by Shell Rotella representative.

Considered the premier truck beauty contest for actively working trucks, SuperRigs 2023 will originate from CAM-PLEX on June 8-10 in Gillette, Wyo. CAM-PLEX is a multi-use facility featuring a fine arts theater, convention and exhibit hall, two pavilions, a racetrack, rodeo grounds, over 1,700 RV sites and a 21-acre park across more than 1,000 acres.

There is no fee to enter SuperRigs, and more than $25,000 in cash and prizes will be on the line, according to the news release.

In addition, the “people’s choice award” will again be presented for those who want to compete at SuperRigs, but are unable to attend in person.

Trucks interested in participating virtually can enter here through June 2 at 12 p.m. Eastern. Voting for the people’s choice will begin June 3 with $1 for every vote being donated to the St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund.

SuperRigs will also feature a truck parade, contestant dinner, truck lights competition, musical entertainment and more.

Last year at SuperRigs, Theresa DeSantis won best of show for her “The Witches Inn” 1985 Peterbilt 359 at Branson Landing, Mo., while Daniel and Phyllis Snow were selected as the people’s choices winner for their 1996 Freightliner Classic XL.

Exclusive updates are available on the SuperRigs Facebook event page or by following the Shell Rotella social media accounts. LL

