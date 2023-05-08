Online registration for SuperRigs now open

May 8, 2023

Land Line Staff

|

Registration for the 41st annual Shell Rotella SuperRigs has officially opened.

Organizers of SuperRigs recommend pre-registering for the event.

Those who do so will receive a designated parking spot as well as an option to select a preferred time to have their truck judged, according to a SuperRigs news release. However, final judging times will be determined by Shell Rotella representative.

Considered the premier truck beauty contest for actively working trucks, SuperRigs 2023 will originate from CAM-PLEX on June 8-10 in Gillette, Wyo. CAM-PLEX is a multi-use facility featuring a fine arts theater, convention and exhibit hall, two pavilions, a racetrack, rodeo grounds, over 1,700 RV sites and a 21-acre park across more than 1,000 acres.

There is no fee to enter SuperRigs, and more than $25,000 in cash and prizes will be on the line, according to the news release.

In addition, the “people’s choice award” will again be presented for those who want to compete at SuperRigs, but are unable to attend in person.

Trucks interested in participating virtually can enter here through June 2 at 12 p.m. Eastern. Voting for the people’s choice will begin June 3 with $1 for every vote being donated to the St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund.

SuperRigs will also feature a truck parade, contestant dinner, truck lights competition, musical entertainment and more.

Last year at SuperRigs, Theresa DeSantis won best of show for her “The Witches Inn” 1985 Peterbilt 359 at Branson Landing, Mo., while Daniel and Phyllis Snow were selected as the people’s choices winner for their 1996 Freightliner Classic XL.

Exclusive updates are available on the SuperRigs Facebook event page or by following the Shell Rotella social media accounts. LL

More Land Line news.

 

Related News

truck parking

Wyoming

Truck parking bills gain early support

It’s barely been a day, but the two new bills dedicated to truck parking are already gaining some early support in the House and Senate. Early reactions from Washington, D.C., and the floor of the Mid-America Trucking Show.

By Scott Thompson | March 30

the OOIDA tour trailer, the Spirit of the American Trucker. Photo by Marty Ellis

Features

The OOIDA tour trailer has stopped in Salina, Kan.

Marty Ellis and the OOIDA tour trailer are in Salina, Kan. Over the weekend he snapped photos at Iowa’s Midwest Pride in Your Ride show.

By Chuck Robinson | May 08

OOIDA tour trailer, the Spirit of the American Trucker. Image by Marty Ellis for OOIDA

Features

OOIDA tour trailer returns to Midwest Pride in Your Ride

Marty Ellis is looking forward to taking the OOIDA tour trailer back to Earlville, Iowa, and the Midwest Pride in Your Ride truck show.

By Chuck Robinson | May 04

Trimac Transportation acquires an Ohio bulk carrier

Features

Trimac Transportation acquires an Ohio bulk carrier

Canada’sTrimac Transportation, a large bulk carrier company, has acquired an Ohio bulk carrier’s fleet and railroad access near I-75.

By Chuck Robinson | May 01