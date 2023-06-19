Oklahoma suspends regulations after severe storms

June 19, 2023

Land Line Staff

Maximum driving time for entities working to restore public utilities in Oklahoma has been waived through June 22.

On June 18, KOKH-TV in Oklahoma City reported 332,000 residents were without power across the state. Areas including Tulsa, Okla., and McAlester, Okla., had wind gusts of up to 90 mph, according to the Public Service Co. of Oklahoma.

Oklahoma Gas and Electric Co. said it will be several days before power is completely restored.

“Given the widespread and severe damage, this will be a multiday power restoration event,” the Oklahoma City-based utility company said in a news release. “Much of our service area is rural, with transmission and distribution structures that are not easily accessible by road and truck.”

The Oklahoma emergency declaration, signed on June 16, provides an exemption from Part 390.23 of Title 49 of the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration Regulations as well as 63 O.S. 683.8.

This relief from maximum driving time within a work period pertains to rural electric cooperatives, public utilities, public service corporations and municipal employees providing service to restore facilities necessary to ensure the health welfare and safety of the public, says the order.

State roads, interstate roads, intrastate commerce and interstate commerce are covered under this emergency.

Drivers operating under this emergency declaration are not required to carry a copy of it. LL

