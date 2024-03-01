Ohio DOT releases plan for transporting ‘superloads’

Months of planning soon will become action as more than 20 “superloads” will be transported across Ohio.

The Ohio Department of Transportation said in a news release that the loads are associated with Intel semiconductor facilities and will not contain any hazardous materials.

Intel is investing more than $20 billion on a 1,000-plus acre site in Licking County near Columbus, according to the company’s website. As many as eight Intel chip factories could be accommodated at this location.

“For months, we have been working in coordination with the Ohio State Highway Patrol and local stakeholders along the route to ensure each move goes as smoothly as possible with minimal impacts to those who live and work in the communities along the route,” ODOT director Jack Marchbanks said in a statement. “We will work to provide as much notice as possible so that drivers can plan ahead and use alternate routes.”

ODOT said it will schedule each of these loads to avoid local events, like festivals and fairs, to further minimize impacts.

The first of these moves is scheduled to begin as soon as next week with loads as heavy as 900,000 pounds and as long as 270 feet.

“Moving loads like these is not new for ODOT and our various partners,” said Mike Moreland, administrator of ODOT’s office of special hauling permits. “However, what makes this situation unique is the number of these types of loads arriving in short succession.”

Loads will follow a specific route from the dock site near Manchester to just south of Columbus. At that point, one of two routes will be used depending on whether the load is destined for Hebron or New Albany.

Details of those routes is available on the ODOT website.

Ohio transportation officials are estimating it will take between eight and 15 days for each oversize and overweight load to reach its destination. No closures or detours are planned. Slow-rolling roadblocks will be used, so drivers should plan for delays along the route, ODOT said.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers will escort each load, and large overhead signs, traffic signals and utility lines along designated routes have been adjusted and moved.

Updates will be made as each load leaves the Ohio River dock and moves toward the central part of the state.

Traffic alerts across Ohio are available 24/7 on OHGO.com. LL

