Officials suspend B.C. trucking firm’s safety certificate following multiple crashes

A trucking company in British Columbia has had its safety certificate suspended after one of its trucks hit an overpass.

On Thursday, Dec. 28, the province’s Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement branch announced it had suspended the safety certification for Chohan Freight Forwarders Ltd., bringing the company’s fleet of 65 vehicles to a halt.

The suspension, which officials said was “in the interest of public safety,” took effect at 4:30 p.m. PST on Friday, Dec. 29. The ministry told Land Line the company’s certificate would remain suspended until an investigation into the incident was completed.

The decision to suspend the company’s certificate came just hours after the collision, which is currently under investigation. Officials said that further action could be taken against the company pending the outcome of that investigation.

“This needs to stop,” Rob Fleming, minister of Transportation and Infrastructure, said in a statement. “We know that the vast majority of commercial drivers in B.C. operate safely and responsibly. However, some operators are not getting the message.”

This isn’t the company’s first offense when it comes to striking a bridge or overpass.

According to the province’s Commercial Vehicle Bridge/Overpass Crash Report, this week’s incident marks the sixth time the company has been involved in an infrastructure crash since December 2021. Officials said the ensuing suspension was a result of the “company’s unwillingness or inability to operate safely within the province.”

In fact, this isn’t the first time Chohan has had its safety certificate suspended.

In June 2022, the company’s certificate was suspended for 22 days following an infrastructure collision that was determined to be driver error. On top of that suspension, the company was ordered to develop and implement a revised safety plan before having its certification reinstated.

This week’s crash was the 17th bridge or overpass collision in the province this year. Earlier this month, B.C.’s Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure announced increased fines and penalties for carriers involved in infrastructure crashes in hopes of deterring future wrecks.

“Trucking companies involved in infrastructure crashes will see stronger consequences that escalate for repeat offenses,” the ministry said in a statement. “In cases where a company has a history of non-compliance, including previous infrastructure crashes, enforcement measures will become increasingly severe.”

The ministry added that in addition to hefty fines, stiffer penalties could potentially include “suspension and possible cancellation” of a carrier’s safety certificate for the most egregious offenders, “essentially preventing their operation in B.C.”

The new fine amounts – which currently are capped by legislation – are the highest of their kind in the country. Despite this, the ministry said it is “reviewing potential legislative changes that would allow even higher fines in the future.”

“Safety is the priority, and this issue needs to stop,” Fleming said. “That’s why we’re taking tougher action, grounding fleets through suspensions and increasing fines, so highway traffic keeps moving safely and reliably for travelers and commercial vehicles, and people can count on their commute.” LL

