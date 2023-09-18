Nominate a Goodyear Highway Hero today

Now is the time to nominate commercial truck drivers who have gone above and beyond the call of duty.

The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company has begun accepting online nominations for its 2023 Highway Hero Award.

“Commercial truck drivers fulfill an important, vital job for our country and communities,” Dave Beasley, vice president of Goodyear North America Commercial, said. “Nearly every aspect of our daily lives is made possible thanks to a commercial truck driver.”

2023 is a significant milestone for the company.

“This year, to celebrate Goodyear’s 125th anniversary, we want to acknowledge even more of those who go above and beyond to keep America moving, whether it’s on the highways, on job sites or in our communities,” Beasley said.

In honor of its anniversary, Goodyear will select two winners from a wider pool of commercial drivers than ever before, according to a company news release.

The nomination period will remain open through Dec. 31. Goodyear will determine a list of nominees, and a panel of judges will select up to four finalists and two winners.

The 2023 winners will be announced in early 2024. They will receive cash prizes as well as a prize package including a trip to New Orleans for the Technology and Maintenance Council Annual Meeting and Transportation Technology Exhibition.

Andrew Waits, a driver from Tacoma, Wash., was named Goodyear’s Highway Hero last year for assisting an unconscious motorcyclist.

“I had to think quick. I utilized my knowledge and instincts to help those in need at a very crucial time,” Waits said at the 2022 award presentation.

To be eligible for Goodyear’s Highway Hero Award, a nominee must be a full-time commercial driver with a valid CDL, reside in the U.S. or Canada and be actively operating a commercial, infrastructure, vocational or non-lifesaving emergency vehicle with a rim size greater than 19 inches.

The driver must have been on the job at the time of the heroic act, which must have occurred in 2023.

Full terms and conditions are available on Goodyear’s website. LL