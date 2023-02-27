J.B. Hunt driver Andrew Waits named 2022 Goodyear Highway Hero

February 27, 2023

Land Line Staff

|

Andrew Waits, a driver for J.B. Hunt, was named the 2022 Highway Hero by the Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. at the 2023 Technology and Maintenance Council annual meeting in Orlando, Fla.

Waits, of Tacoma, Wash., was selected for using his trailer to shield an unconscious motorcyclist, who had been thrown from his motorcycle on a four-lane highway. Having spent time as a volunteer firefighter, Waits also attended to the injured party until first responders arrived.

“You never know what you’re going to see on any given day,” Waits said in a statement. “This accident happened right in front of me, and I had to think quick. I utilized my knowledge and instincts to help those in need at a very crucial time.”

Andrew Waits (right) was named the 2022 Goodyear Highway Hero
Cary Budzinski (left), senior director of Goodyear North American commercial sales, presents Andrew Waits with a check for being the winner of the 2022 Goodyear Highway Hero Award at a Feb. 26 news conference from the Technology & Maintenance Council in Orlando, Fla. (Photo courtesy of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co.).

Goodyear has presented its Highway Hero Award annually to professional truck drivers who act courageously for the good of others on highways throughout the United States and Canada since 1983.

“Andrew prioritized the safety and well-being of others in a moment where every second is critical,” Nick Hobbs, chief operating officer and president of contract services at J.B. Hunt, said via news release. “His actions were selfless and courageous, and we are grateful that Goodyear is recognizing him with the 2022 Highway Hero Award.”

Waits, was presented $1,000 as part of this honor, and is the first J.B. Hunt driver to be named a Highway Hero by Goodyear.

Barry Perkins of Burlington, N.J., and Robert Windsor of Norman, Okla., were also finalists.

“We’re proud to honor Andrew and all of this year’s finalists in the Goodyear Highway Hero Award,” Dave Beasley, vice president of Goodyear North America Commercial, said in a statement. “Truck drivers keep our country moving, and it gives me comfort to know we have people like Andrew on the road, getting the job done and courageously helping out when needed.”

Information about past winners and the Highway Hero Award can be found here. LL

 More Land Line features are available.  

Related News

Driver known as ‘The Legend’ receives posthumous trucking honor

Features

Driver known as ‘The Legend’ receives posthumous trucking honor

The Mid-America Trucking Show has announced the first name for its 2023 Wall of Fame class. Find out who will be honored at this year’s show.

By Ryan Witkowski | February 27

MTAS, Mid-America Trucking Show

Features

Broker transparency will be a hot topic at MATS

Both FMCSA and OOIDA have scheduled sessions on broker transparency at MATS 2023, which runs March 30 through April 1 in Louisville, Ky.

By Mark Schremmer | February 16

Low clearance sign. Photo by Kim S Nelson

Features

Low clearance adventures

Even when you consider yourself a truck driving pro, it seems low bridges and tree limbs lie in wait. John Bendel recalls a few stories.

By John Bendel | February 10

St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund benefit concert Highway to Hope

Features

St. Christopher Fund names fundraiser concert headliner

Singer-songwriter Levi Hummon headlines the St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund’s Highway to Hope concert on April 22 in Knoxville, Tenn.

By Land Line Staff | February 07