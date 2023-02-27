J.B. Hunt driver Andrew Waits named 2022 Goodyear Highway Hero

Andrew Waits, a driver for J.B. Hunt, was named the 2022 Highway Hero by the Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. at the 2023 Technology and Maintenance Council annual meeting in Orlando, Fla.

Waits, of Tacoma, Wash., was selected for using his trailer to shield an unconscious motorcyclist, who had been thrown from his motorcycle on a four-lane highway. Having spent time as a volunteer firefighter, Waits also attended to the injured party until first responders arrived.

“You never know what you’re going to see on any given day,” Waits said in a statement. “This accident happened right in front of me, and I had to think quick. I utilized my knowledge and instincts to help those in need at a very crucial time.”

Goodyear has presented its Highway Hero Award annually to professional truck drivers who act courageously for the good of others on highways throughout the United States and Canada since 1983.

“Andrew prioritized the safety and well-being of others in a moment where every second is critical,” Nick Hobbs, chief operating officer and president of contract services at J.B. Hunt, said via news release. “His actions were selfless and courageous, and we are grateful that Goodyear is recognizing him with the 2022 Highway Hero Award.”

Waits, was presented $1,000 as part of this honor, and is the first J.B. Hunt driver to be named a Highway Hero by Goodyear.

Barry Perkins of Burlington, N.J., and Robert Windsor of Norman, Okla., were also finalists.

“We’re proud to honor Andrew and all of this year’s finalists in the Goodyear Highway Hero Award,” Dave Beasley, vice president of Goodyear North America Commercial, said in a statement. “Truck drivers keep our country moving, and it gives me comfort to know we have people like Andrew on the road, getting the job done and courageously helping out when needed.”

Information about past winners and the Highway Hero Award can be found here. LL

