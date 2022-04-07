NHTSA investigating autonomous truck tech company following crash

April 7, 2022

Tyson Fisher

|

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is investigating autonomous vehicle technology company Pony.ai regarding possible noncompliance of crash reporting requirements.

Opened on March 24, NHTSA’s investigation claims Pony.ai may not have submitted accurate crash reports in a timely manner. Reporting requirements were implemented last year after criticism of the U.S. Department of Transportation’s relaxed approached to autonomous vehicle oversight.

On Oct. 28, 2021, a vehicle equipped with a Pony.ai automated driving system was involved in a crash in Fremont, Calif. The vehicle was operating in driverless autonomous mode. The autonomous vehicle technology company submitted reports on Nov. 12, 17, 19 and Dec. 15.

The general order establishing reporting rules applies to more than 100 companies testing autonomous vehicles or autonomous driving systems, including Pony.ai.

Companies must submit an incident report within one day upon notice of crashes that meet  certain criteria. Subsequently, a follow-up report is due 10 days after receipt of notice of the incident. One of the criteria is reporting any crash involving a vehicle with the autonomous driving system engaged.

According to NHTSA documents, Pony.ai did not submit the initial incident report until 15 days after the crash. In addition to timeliness, NHTSA also is looking into the accuracy of the reports. However, NHTSA’s audit query does not specify what aspects of the report may be inaccurate.

Pony.ai develops autonomous driving systems for a variety of vehicles, including passenger vehicles and trucks. According to the crash report, October’s crash involved a Hyundai Kona electric SUV.

After making a right turn, the SUV performed a left lane change maneuver in autonomous mode. While performing the lane change, the Pony.ai autonomous vehicle hit a center divider and traffic sign. The SUV suffered moderate damage to the front of the vehicle and the undercarriage. There were no injuries and no other vehicles involved. Road conditions were optimal, with clear skies during the day and dry roadways.

In December, the California Department of Motor Vehicles suspended Pony.ai’s driverless testing permit. However, the company can continue to test vehicles with a safety driver inside. LL

TBS

Tyson Fisher joined Land Line Magazine in March 2014. An award-winning journalist and tireless researcher, his news reports, features and blogs bring depth to our editorial content, backed with solid detail. Tyson is a lifelong Kansas Citian.

Related News

daylight saving time New hours of service go into effect

California

Daylight saving time debate is back

Daylight saving time continues to be discussed at statehouses. And federal efforts could potentially end the practice of changing clocks.

By Mark Reddig | March 15

FMCSA acting Administrator Robin Hutcheson at MATS

Federal

Hutcheson receives FMCSA administrator nomination

President Joe Biden has pegged Robin Hutcheson to be the next permanent leader of the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration.

By Mark Schremmer | April 07

Military veteran salutes U.S. flag. Photo by WavebreakMediaMicro

Federal

Task force aims to create ‘bridge between veterans and the trucking industry’

An Army veteran will chair a new task force to bring veterans into trucking. The White House touts 100 new apprenticeship programs.

By Ryan Witkowski | April 06

FMCSA seeks Truck Leasing Task Force applications

Federal

FMCSA accepting Truck Leasing Task Force applications

The FMCSA has launched the opening of applications for its Truck Leasing Task Force. The deadline to apply is May 6.

By Land Line Staff | April 06