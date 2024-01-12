New York MPO seeks comments on regional truck parking study

Local elected officials and transportation representatives in the Albany, N.Y., region have released a truck parking study and are seeking comments.

Recently, the Capital Region Transportation Council made public its Capital Region Truck Parking Study. The council is the metropolitan planning organization that addresses transportation issues in Albany, Rensselaer, Saratoga and Schenectady counties.

The 250-page study is a comprehensive report on the truck parking situation in the region. In addition to reviewing all the various parking options in the area, it makes several recommendations on how to improve the situation and maintain sufficient parking in the future.

Comments can be submitted via email to info@capitalmpo.org until Jan. 29.

Listen to Land Line Now’s Scott Thompson speak with Chris Bauer, Capital Region Transportation Council’s director of transportation planning, about the truck parking study:

Overnight truck parking

Consistent with the overall national trend, truck parking demand was at its highest overnight, according to the study.

It analyzed overnight parking at 32 facilities including truck stops, gas stations, rest areas and service areas. More than half of those facilities were at capacity or beyond during the overnight hours.

However, the parking capacity at many locations was less than half full. The study notes that several facilities that seem to be under-utilized are private truck stops offering paid parking.

During the data collection period, the transportation council discovered that 953 of 1,003 truck parking spaces were filled during peak overnight hours. Although there appears to be enough parking in the region as a whole, demand exceeds supply in some areas:

The easternmost section of Interstate 90 from the Schodack area to the Massachusetts state line, and along the western section of the Massachusetts Turnpike

Most New York Thruway service areas

The Rotterdam area around Interchange 25A of the Thruway and the northernmost segment of Interstate 88

Interstate 87 at the northern end of the study area

Looking ahead, truck parking in the region may not be so easy. Eighteen of the 32 parking facilities in the region are projected to operate above their capacity during peak overnight hours by 2035. Most of those facilities already are operating beyond their current capacity.

Recommendations

The Capital Region Transportation Council is making several recommendations to address truck parking, including suggestions for both the public and private sectors.

As noted above, the I-90 corridor between Albany and the Massachusetts state line is one of the primary areas of concern for truck parking in the region. The council recommends a corridor-wide study to determine the feasibility of expanding existing truck parking facilities or developing new facilities.

The western end of I-90 along the eastern end of the I-88 corridor is another area of concern. Officials suggest working with local governments and private developers to find opportunities to develop new truck parking capacity or to expand the existing Pilot Travel Center.

Rest areas and service areas also are targeted. Considering service areas are allowed to offer commercial sales and services, the study recommends expanding parking at Thruway service areas.

Although rest areas are less ideal for overnight parking, the study does call for monitoring truck parking at rest areas at least every four years to see if demand changes.

A problem seen nationwide is local governments’ resistance to or ignorance of truck parking. Oftentimes, truck parking is not addressed when city councils are reviewing proposals. The Capital Region Transportation Council wants to create formal guidance for municipalities to include truck parking provisions in zoning codes and site plan approval processes for industrial development.

Taking a more novel approach, the transportation council also is addressing truck parking during emergency situations. It is not unusual for parking facilities to quickly fill up during inclement weather or during a major traffic incident. To remedy that problem, the council recommends developing an emergency truck parking plan. It would include provisions for truck detours and impromptu parking, which could make use of major sports venues, commuter park-and-ride lots, fairground parking areas and unused parking lots at large shopping centers. LL