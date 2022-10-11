New York ‘dimwitted’ proposal targets New Jersey drivers

October 11, 2022

Keith Goble

|

State lawmakers in New York and New Jersey are bickering about legislation in each state to counter traffic enforcement rules.

In June, the New Jersey Senate voted unanimously to advance a bill that is intended to limit the effect of red-light and speed ticket cameras.

Sponsored by New Jersey Sen. Declan O’Scanlon, R-Monmouth, the bill would prohibit the state’s Motor Vehicle Commission from providing identifying information for New Jersey-licensed drivers to camera enforcement entities in other states.

The “Camera Enforcement Inoculation Act” is modeled after a South Dakota law that prohibits the state from sharing information with other states for the collection of civil fines that result from camera tickets.

New York bill

In response to the New Jersey legislation, a bill introduced in New York would charge a $50 fee on drivers from a “noncooperative” state. Specifically, vehicles entering New York City that are registered in states “which do not cooperate” with New York in the enforcement of automated ticketing systems would be charged the fee.

In a bill memo, New York Assemblyman Jeffery Dinowitz, D-Bronx, refers to the New Jersey bill as representing “irresponsible policy.”

He wrote that his bill is intended to collect fees from drivers from states that “allow the drivers of those vehicles the ability to skirt New York traffic laws.”

“Although red-light and speed safety cameras have proven to be successful at discouraging negligent behavior, there are lawmakers in certain states who are more interested in protecting the ability of their drivers to drive recklessly in (New York) city rather than have them face the consequences of breaking the city’s traffic laws,” Dinowitz wrote.

His bill, A10686, has moved to the Assembly Transportation Committee. The Senate version, S9564, is in the Senate Rules Committee.

‘Dimwitted proposal’

O’Scanlon blasted the “dimwitted proposal” to charge New Jersey drivers entering New York City.

“New Jersey got rid of our red-light camera program because we learned it was a scam that enriched corrupt tech companies at the expense of drivers without improving public safety,” O’Scanlon said in a news release. “New Jersey doesn’t inflict these scams on our drivers or anyone else’s, and we should not be complicit in helping other states to perpetuate their automated injustice on New Jerseyans.”

O’Scanlon said the New York bill is escalating abuse of New Jersey workers by New York.

“I won’t let a dimwitted New York politician try to extort New Jersey into enforcing a corrupt automated ticket racket that preys on both his constituents and my own.”

The New Jersey bill, S460, has moved to the Assembly. If approved there, it would head to the governor. LL

More Land Line coverage of state news is available.

 

WWWilliams

Keith Goble has been covering trucking-related laws since 2000. His daily web reports, radio news and “OOIDA’s State Watch” in Land Line Magazine are the industry’s premier sources for information regarding state legislative affairs.

