New York bill covers concern about ‘bad actor’ household goods movers

If one New York state lawmaker gets his way, the state would adopt greater enforcement of certain provisions related to certification of household goods movers.

New York law now requires a mover operating in the state to be issued a certificate of authority by the state Department of Transportation.

Sponsored by Sen. Andrew Gounardes, D-New York City, S7127 would authorize the state Office of the Attorney General to enforce the requirement for certification of household goods movers.

‘Bad actors’

Gounardes wrote in the bill’s sponsor memo that because of social media and new technology, “the instances of people and businesses holding themselves out to be movers without having valid authority have increased significantly.”

He adds that the increase in illegal movers makes it very difficult for the state DOT to keep up with complaints from consumers about the rogue operations.

“The resources available to the DOT to combat the scourge of illegal movers are limited and have proven to not be effective in deterring individuals from the illegal behavior,” Gounardes wrote.

The bill is touted to create another enforcement tool by allowing the Attorney General’s Office to take the lead in enforcing violations of the law that requires a person operating as a mover to have a certificate of authority from the DOT.

“The problem of illegal moving in New York must be solved,” Gounardes said. “Illegal movers pose a risk to consumers in New York as well as to legitimate legal movers who have followed all the appropriate steps to be a mover in New York.”

Additionally, Gounardes said illegal movers often will hold a consumer’s goods “hostage” and/or damage or steal property.

“In these cases, there are no protections or remedies for a consumer because the consumer willingly gave their goods to the bad actor.”

S7127 is in the Senate Rules Committee. LL

