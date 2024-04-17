New Wisconsin law authorizes truck-driver training grant program

A new Wisconsin law authorizes the creation of a commercial driver training grant program in the state.

Gov. Tony Evers signed into law the bill creating a tuition reimbursement program for students working toward their CDL.

Previously SB271, the new law requires the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development to establish and administer the grant program.

One provision in the new rule specifies that a CDL training provider must satisfy entry-level driver training requirements established by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration.

Sen. Eric Wimberger, R-Green Bay, was behind the bill to limit grant amounts awarded to up to 50% of the training costs or $3,000, whichever is less, for each individual trained.

The Department of Workforce Development is required to report annually the number and amount of grants awarded under the grant program. A bill memo reported that money is set aside for the bill’s purpose in Joint Committee on Finance’s supplemental appropriations.

Applicable to Wisconsin-based training providers

Eligible CDL training providers located and performing training in Wisconsin can apply for a grant. Training providers are required to train individuals who reside in and will obtain their CDL in the state.

A fiscal estimate attached to SB271 reports there are more than 600 training entities listed on FMCSA’s Training Provider Registry that have locations in Wisconsin.

The DWD is responsible for coordinating with the state Department of Transportation and FMCSA for assistance in establishing applicant eligibility for the grant program.

The program is scheduled to sunset on July 1, 2025.

Significance of trucking

In 2023, Wisconsin shipped more than 660 million tons of freight. Nearly two-thirds of that freight was moved via truck, Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce testified during a recent hearing. During that time, total freight value was estimated at nearly $400 billion.

Wimberger recently told the Senate Economic Development and Technical Colleges Committee that the grant program is necessary to increase the number of commercial drivers licensed in the state.

He added it is important the state act to benefit driver training programs and noted the current tuition cost for affected programs approaches $4,000. LL

More Land Line coverage of Wisconsin news is available.