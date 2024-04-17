New Wisconsin law authorizes truck-driver training grant program

April 17, 2024

Keith Goble

|

A new Wisconsin law authorizes the creation of a commercial driver training grant program in the state.

Gov. Tony Evers signed into law the bill creating a tuition reimbursement program for students working toward their CDL.

Previously SB271, the new law requires the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development to establish and administer the grant program.

One provision in the new rule specifies that a CDL training provider must satisfy entry-level driver training requirements established by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration.

Sen. Eric Wimberger, R-Green Bay, was behind the bill to limit grant amounts awarded to up to 50% of the training costs or $3,000, whichever is less, for each individual trained.

The Department of Workforce Development is required to report annually the number and amount of grants awarded under the grant program. A bill memo reported that money is set aside for the bill’s purpose in Joint Committee on Finance’s supplemental appropriations.

Applicable to Wisconsin-based training providers

Eligible CDL training providers located and performing training in Wisconsin can apply for a grant. Training providers are required to train individuals who reside in and will obtain their CDL in the state.

A fiscal estimate attached to SB271 reports there are more than 600 training entities listed on FMCSA’s Training Provider Registry that have locations in Wisconsin.

The DWD is responsible for coordinating with the state Department of Transportation and FMCSA for assistance in establishing applicant eligibility for the grant program.

The program is scheduled to sunset on July 1, 2025.

Significance of trucking

In 2023, Wisconsin shipped more than 660 million tons of freight. Nearly two-thirds of that freight was moved via truck, Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce testified during a recent hearing. During that time, total freight value was estimated at nearly $400 billion.

Wimberger recently told the Senate Economic Development and Technical Colleges Committee that the grant program is necessary to increase the number of commercial drivers licensed in the state.

He added it is important the state act to benefit driver training programs and noted the current tuition cost for affected programs approaches $4,000. LL

More Land Line coverage of Wisconsin news is available.

Related News

Wisconsin

Podcast: Fear of self-driving vehicles grows

The robots are here, and most people aren’t happy about it. A new survey from AAA shows just how nervous the public is about autonomous vehicles.

By Scott Thompson | April 09

autonomous vehicles

News

Autonomous vehicle stakeholders seek clarity from federal, state governments

A report from autonomous vehicle stakeholders reveals that although progress is being made, uncertainty in government policies is getting in the way.

By Tyson Fisher | April 17

FMCSA

News

FMCSA’s Safety Research Forum open for registration

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration will have its annual Safety Research Forum later this month. It is open to the public.

By Mark Schremmer | April 17

Port of Baltimore

News

Port of Baltimore business-recovery grants now available

Grant programs providing millions of dollars to help businesses affected by reduced operations at the Port of Baltimore have been announced.

By Land Line Staff | April 16

Keith Goble has been covering trucking-related laws since 2000. His daily web reports, radio news and “OOIDA’s State Watch” in Land Line Magazine are the industry’s premier sources for information regarding state legislative affairs.