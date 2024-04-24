New report analyzes benefits of renewable diesel

Renewable diesel as an alternative to battery-electric trucks recently was analyzed by the American Transportation Research Institute.

In its analysis, ATRI evaluated renewable diesel and battery-electric trucks based on environmental benefits, operational capabilities and financial viability.

According to the report, relying on battery-electric trucks to decrease carbon tailpipe emissions is nearly six times more expensive than using renewable diesel.

ATRI said it also confirmed that when trucks using renewable fuel are converted to battery-electric trucks, a significant negative environmental impact occurs.

Operational benefits of renewable diesel on infrastructure and new vehicle savings were also among the findings.

Glendale, Ore.-based A&M Transport transitioned its fleet to renewable diesel last year and provided ATIR with feedback on their experience.

“My company quickly and successfully transitioned to renewable diesel in April of last year,” said Andy Owens, A&M Transport CEO and manager. “ATRI’s research offers concrete evidence that this move is better for the environment and easier to achieve than other low-carbon options.”

A&M Transport’s website says the company operates throughout the West Coast with a majority of its truckload shipments of general commodities within the Interstate 5 corridor.

In terms of a transition to battery-electric trucks for long-haul trucking, ATRI estimates a cost of more than $1 trillion in electric infrastructure and vehicle purchases across 15 years. Comparatively, a renewable fuel transition would cost approximately $203 billion, according to ATRI’s research.

Renewable diesel is also considerably more scalable and can be deployed without modifications, ATRI said. Because of this, it concluded the carbon benefits of renewable diesel can be achieved on a much shorter timeline.

The full ATRI report on renewable diesel is available online.

Fuel studies

Diesel isn’t the only fuel source a study has explored as a potentially better option.

The North American Council for Freight Efficiency released its report on natural gas as a fuel source in March.

An aim to reduce tailpipe emissions sparked the study, but the council said at this point, it’s a mixed bag.

“It has its pluses and minuses, but it does produce less carbon dioxide per unit of energy on a full-comparison basis compared to No. 2 diesel fuel,” said Mike Roeth, the council’s executive director. LL

