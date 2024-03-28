Natural gas as a fuel source?

Utilizing natural gas as fuel is the focus of a report released by the North American Council for Freight Efficiency.

The potential of natural gas to reduce tailpipe emissions has sparked interest in the trucking industry regarding its use as a fuel source, according to the council.

“Compressed natural gas and renewable natural gas offer a lot of benefits as we decarbonize the transportation industry; however, there are challenges,” said Jeff Seger, clean energy consultant for the council. “Each fleet must assess all of these to be assured it is the right solution while in the ‘messy middle.’”

Along with the benefits, the challenges of natural gas as fuel for trucks also are explored within the report.

“Natural gas engines need to be looked at as part of the ‘messy middle’ so fleets can decide if they want to invest in it considering other powertrain options,” said Mike Roeth, the council’s executive director. “It has its pluses and minuses, but it does produce less carbon dioxide per unit of energy on a full-comparison basis compared to No. 2 diesel fuel.”

The North American Council for Freight Efficiency highlighted these key findings:

There appears to be a wide range in perception and results regarding the business case for natural gas.

There are several positive environmental aspects of natural gas engines.

There are environmental concerns with natural gas.

Sustainability goals, regulations and the California conundrum are considerations.

The new 15-liter Cummins X15N engine seems promising.

Aftertreatment is simple and more reliable.

Natural gas is very abundant in the U.S.

There is a question as to whether there will be an ample supply of renewable natural gas.

Because of economics and the environment, there are a few points to consider when comparing battery electric vehicles and compressed natural gas.

More Land Line news is available here.