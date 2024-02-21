New Jersey law will help state recover unpaid tolls

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has signed into law a bill to make it easier for the state to recover millions in unpaid tolls annually.

The most recent figures provided by the Garden State show that motorists and others failed to pay $117.6 million in tolls in 2022.

To counter the problem, state lawmakers introduced legislation to enable greater collection of tolls owed by drivers residing outside the state.

“Each year, millions of dollars in revenue are lost due to an inability to collect money owed to the state for toll violations,” Sen. Jim Beach, D-Camden, said in prepared remarks.

Reciprocity agreements on tolls

Previously A5799, the new law gives state tolling authorities more involvement in toll enforcement. Specifically, reciprocity agreements are permitted with states and other tolling authorities to recoup lost revenue from nonpaying out-of-state drivers.

New Jersey tolling authorities could opt to have the New Jersey Department of Transportation work on their behalf to collect unpaid tolls.

Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and New York are among the states with reciprocity agreements in place for drivers living in those states.

“By creating the opportunity for interstate cooperation, it is my hope we can get some of that money back for the state of New Jersey and help our neighboring states do the same,” Beach stated.

Under a reciprocity agreement, written notice would be provided to a driver who resides in one of the participating states and owes tolls to any of the other states participating in the agreement.

A driver with six or more toll violations, or a cumulative unpaid total of at least $500 in tolls/fees over a three-year span, could have their vehicle registration suspended.

Penalties for out-of-state toll violations could not exceed $100. Subsequent offenses could not exceed $600.

Drivers would be permitted to appeal a contended toll without having to appear in person in the state where the violation allegedly occurred. As such, drivers can present evidence to another state’s toll authority by mail, telephone or electronic means, or they can appear before their local Motor Vehicle Commission.

Assemblyman Bill Moen, D-Bellmawr, said anyone who uses New Jersey roads should contribute to their upkeep or face penalties.

“Our transportation infrastructure cannot afford to keep losing millions of dollars because out-of-state drivers don’t pay their share of the tolls,” Moen added.

Increase in tolls

On the heels of the reciprocity rule’s approval, the New Jersey Turnpike Authority voted to increase toll rates by 3%. Gov. Phil Murphy quickly approved the rate hike that will apply to travelers on the New Jersey Turnpike and the Garden State Parkway.

The toll increase is scheduled to take effect next month.

Revenue raised will be applied to road improvements and major projects. LL

