New Jersey awards more than $51M to truck safety projects

April 1, 2021

Tyson Fisher

|

The New Jersey Department of Transportation has awarded tens of millions of dollars for the safe movement of truck traffic, comprising mostly of pavement projects, for its Local Freight Impact Fund.

In March, NJDOT announced it has awarded $51.5 million through its Local Freight Impact Fund. More than $30 million comes from state funds, with the remaining $21 million from project sponsors. The Local Freight Impact Fund grants help counties and municipalities provide for the safe movement of large truck traffic.

In total, 33 grants were awarded among 41 applications.

Although the Local Freight Impact Fund is to improve truck traffic safety, the vast majority of those projects are for pavement preservation projects.

Two projects are for bridge preservation projects, while only two projects are deemed truck safety and mobility projects.

The two truck safety projects are both in Middlesex County. One includes improvements to Woodbridge Avenue (County Road 514) and Mill Road (County Road 667) in Edison Township. Another involves improvements to Cranbury Road Corridor (County Road 535). The remaining projects are all pavement or bridge preservation projects.

“Having safe truck routes to efficiently move goods to and from New Jersey’s seaports, airports, warehouses, and railyards are integral to our state and regional economy,” NJDOT Commissioner Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti said in a statement.  “Our roads and bridges carry a tremendous amount of commercial truck traffic every day and we are making the investments necessary to   ensure the safety of our customers and communities alike.”

The Local Freight Impact was launched in 2016 as part of the Transportation Trust Fund. According to a news release, grants are given to projects that emphasize and enhance the safe movement of large truck traffic, renew aging structures that carry large truck traffic, promote economic development, and support new transportation opportunities without the need for additional property taxes. Eligible projects must fall into one of four categories: bridge preservation, new construction, pavement preservation or truck safety and mobility. LL

WW Williams
Tyson Fisher

Tyson Fisher joined Land Line Magazine in March 2014. An award-winning journalist and tireless researcher, his news reports, features and blogs bring depth to our editorial content, backed with solid detail. Tyson is a lifelong Kansas Citian.

Related News

handgun

New Jersey

Gun in the truck? It could mean trouble

If you’re one of the many drivers who carry a handgun in the cab, even if you are following the law, you could find yourself in trouble.

By Mark Reddig | March 09

Proposed Mobile River Truck Bridge

News

Alabama proposes new truck-only toll bridge in Mobile

Truckers may pay for a congestion relief project on Interstate 10 after officials announced a Mobile River Truck Bridge that tolls trucks only.

By Tyson Fisher | April 01

CVSA new out-of-service criteria go into effect

News

CVSA new out-of-service criteria go into effect

The Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance’s new out-of-service criteria, effective April 1, clarify language about using ELDs in the U.S. and Canada.

By Land Line Staff | April 01

Stricter driver training standards coming to British Columbia

News

Stricter driver training standards coming to British Columbia

Starting in October, new Class 1 drivers in British Columbia will have stricter driver training standards to meet in order to be licensed.

By Greg Grisolano | April 01