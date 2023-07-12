New Hawaii laws cover truck lane use, weight violations

New laws in Hawaii cover truck issues that include left lane use and overweight fines.

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association and the National Motorists Association say that blocking the left lane, whether intentional or not, results in reduced road safety and efficiency.

Hawaii’s left lane use restriction

Gov. John Green has signed into law a bill to limit left lane use for large trucks.

A conference committee of select state lawmakers assembled to finalize the bill’s language. The panel wrote that the measure limits the usage of left lanes by large commercial vehicles to address traffic flow and safety concerns.

“By improving traffic flow on state roadways, including the left lane on roadways, there is a reduced likelihood of motor vehicle collisions that cause serious injury or death.”

Previously SB497, the new law limits large trucks to the right lane on highways with at least three lanes in the same direction. The rule applies to trucks with a gross vehicle weight in excess of 10,000 pounds.

Affected commercial drivers are allowed to use the left lane if they are “able to maintain speed with existing traffic flow.” An exception is also made for operators passing and overtaking another vehicle.

The new law takes effect Jan. 1.

New Mexico also adopts truck lane restriction

New Mexico lawmakers also acted recently to keep trucks to the right on interstates.

State law already requires all vehicles to stay to the right. Violators face $25 fines. Certain exceptions apply.

The legislature sent a bill to Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham for her signature to limit truck lane use.

Previously SB102, the new law mandates that large trucks traveling on multilane highways outside of municipalities stay in the right lane. Exceptions include overtaking and passing another vehicle.

Violators would face $250 fines.

Sen. George Munoz, D-Gallup, said the action was necessary to improve road safety.

“You get on I-40, and you’re going along at 75 mph, and a semi pulls out at 65 and tries to pass the other semi at 67, and traffic backs up for 10 miles and frustration levels with people are getting ridiculous,” Munoz previously testified.

The new rule took effect July 1.

Truck fines in Hawaii

Another new law in Hawaii amends statute relating to vehicle weight violations.

Previously HB1108, the new law replaces the fine schedule and potential fines are based on a multitude and magnitude of vehicle weight violations.

Specifically, for excess weight up to 100 pounds, the minimum fine for a violation will be $250. For excess weight more than 100 pounds, the fine for a violation will be an additional 11 cents per pound.

Fines will be applied to each axle and wheel group violation in addition to a gross vehicle weight violation.

The Hawaii Department of Transportation says the rule changes “will more effectively deter grossly overweight vehicles from operating without obtaining a permit.”

Additionally, the agency said “these revisions are likely to aid the state in its efforts to ensure public safety and preserve its roadway and bridge infrastructure.”

The new rule took effect immediately. LL

More Land Line coverage of state news is available.