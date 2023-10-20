New Hampshire hopes to reduce emissions by offering electrified parking to truckers

A truck stop currently under construction in New Hampshire is taking measures to reduce truck idling and air pollution.

Billed as “the largest truck stop in New Hampshire,” the Mega-X Truck Stop – located off Route 101 in Raymond, N.H. – will feature a convenience store, drive-thru coffee shop, 18 fuel pumps and over 100 truck parking spaces.

On top of those amenities, the site of the truck stop is being outfitted with nine plug-in power pedestals, which will allow for 34 electrified parking spaces. The power pedestals will provide truckers with both electrical and cable TV attachments.

Officials noted that the electrification project is the first of its kind in the state. Robert Scott, commissioner of the state’s Department of Environmental Services, said the power pedestals could have a significant impact when it comes to reducing emissions.

“By providing truckers an external source of electricity, drivers taking their mandated 10-hour rest periods can use their vehicle’s cabin amenities (such as lights and air conditioning), space heaters and electronics without needing to idle the engine for power,” Scott told the DES executive council in a request for funds in September.

Funding for the electrification effort comes from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the state’s Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Trust Fund.

Under the federal Diesel Emission Reduction Act, the EPA provides funding to states for projects that reduce harmful emissions produced by older diesel engines.

In 2017, New Hampshire was allocated roughly $31 million as part of the federal government’s $15 billion settlement with Volkswagen, after it filed a complaint alleging the company had violated the Clean Air Act. The purpose of the funds is to support state-led environmental mitigation projects that reduce nitrogen oxide emissions from vehicles.

The state has contracted Shorepower Technologies to install the power pedestals at the site of the future truck stop. The Hillsboro, Ore.-based company reports to offer truck stop electrification power services for roughly 1,800 truck parking spaces at 60 locations in the U.S.

“Neighboring areas will benefit from a reduction in noise and vibration from the engines being turned off during these long periods,” Scott said. “Drivers utilizing electrified truck stops have also reported more restful experiences, which may aid in driver safety and driver retention, which is critical for easing ongoing supply chain burdens.” LL

