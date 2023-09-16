Contact Us

Podcast: Truck-only tolls program gets another day in court

September 15, 2023

0:00 – Newscast

9:54 – Rhode Island truck-only tolls

24:39 – News roundtable: DataQs and autonomous trucks

39:33 – OOIDA’s 50th: state tax case victories

 

Today’s news: Tens of millions of dollars will be going toward more CDL training across the U.S.

Plus, more sponsors sign on to support the truck parking bills, FMCSA removes two more ELDs from its list of approved devices, and more trucking news of the day.

Rhode Island truck-only tolls

Rhode Island’s attempt to overturn a ruling that ended the state’s truck-only tolls scheme is now in the hands of the U.S. Court of Appeals. We’ll get you up to speed on the specifics of the appeal and where things go from here.

News roundtable: DataQs and autonomous trucks

As Frank Costanza of “Seinfeld” might say, it’s time for the airing of grievances! Truck drivers have a lot of problems with the DataQs process, and reform begins now. We offer analysis of that conversation and of this week’s House hearing on autonomous trucking.

OOIDA’s 50th: state tax case victories

Our celebration of OOIDA’s 50th anniversary continues with a look at another Association victory. This one is multiple victories, in fact, throughout several states over several years involving tax cases where owner-operators received money back.

