New California charging station will accommodate nearly 100

A new electric truck charging station in Livermore, Calif., is in the works following the approval of $4.5 million in financing by East Bay Community Energy.

The charging station, to be built on 4.4 acres off Interstate 580, is part of a network of charging stations being built by Forum Mobility for drayage trucking carriers moving freight in and out of the Port of Oakland, said a news release.

“East Bay Community Energy provides clean electricity from Oakland to Tracy, and now Forum Mobility will provide clean trucking on the same route,” Nick Chaset, CEO of Oakland-based East Bay Community Energy, said in a statement. “We’re excited to help Forum Mobility charge electric trucks with 100% renewable energy, and further reduce harmful emissions in our community.”

Forum’s Greenville Community Charging Depot in Livermore will be capable of charging 96 trucks simultaneously, according to the news release.

“This partnership with EBCE will help Forum deliver fast-charging to trucking owners, operators, carriers and fleets,” Matt LeDucq, CEO and co-founder of Oakland-based Forum Mobility, said in the statement. “With new rules from the California Air Resources Board requiring zero-emission trucks, Forum and EBCE are working to provide broad access to charging infrastructure and zero-emission trucks.”

In April, CARB unanimously approved regulation that requires in-state drayage fleets – as well as government fleets and “high priority” fleets – to be zero-emission by 2035. To comply, the California Energy Commission estimates the state will need 157,000 medium- and heavy-duty chargers by 2030.

“The city of Livermore, as a longtime leader in climate action, is proud to help lead the transition to zero-emission goods movement,” Ben Barrientos, Livermore council member and member of East Bay Community Energy’s board of directors, said. “As the host of key, cutting-edge clean charging infrastructure, cleaning up the I-580 freight corridor starts with us.” LL

