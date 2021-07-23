New and improved Shell Rotella SuperRigs on tap

The 39th annual Shell Rotella SuperRigs, will offer new additions to compliment traditional festivities.

SuperRigs, the premier truck beauty contest for actively working trucks, is scheduled for July 29-31 at Love’s Travel Stop at Interstate 90 and U.S. Highway 20 in Hampshire, Ill.

“The theme for Shell Rotella SuperRigs this year is appropriately ‘A Time to Shine’ as we honor and recognize truck drivers for all their hard work, especially during the challenges faced over the past year-and-a-half,” Heather Wales, North American brand and communications manager for Shell Rotella, said in a news release. “Each year we look forward to seeing the amazing trucks entered, with each a testament to the work ethic of the drivers and demonstrating their pride in the trucking industry.”

Truck owner-operators from across the United States and Canada compete annually for more than $25,000 in cash and prizes. Eleven drivers will be selected to have their trucks featured in the annual 2022 Shell Rotella SuperRigs calendar. The 12th truck for the calendar will be the 2016 Peterbilt 389 of Brian Dreher, who won best of show during the virtual contest held in 2020.

There is no fee to enter a truck in SuperRigs. Drivers are encouraged to pre-register online at RotellaSuperRigs.com.

Awards

For the first time at SuperRigs, the Go Safely Award will be presented by OOIDA and as part of Shell Rotella’s Road to Recovery campaign. The award will honor the commitment of drivers to keeping themselves and other safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The People’s Choice Award, will be held virtually this year, meaning drivers not able to attend in person will still be able to enter this competition. Voting will be open from July 16-30 at PeoplesChoice.RotellaSuperRigs.com. The winner will be announced during the awards ceremony at SuperRigs.

Trucks will be judged by experienced industry professionals who work for major trucking publications or broadcast companies. Land Line Magazine Managing Editor Jami Jones returns as a judge for her 19th SuperRigs. Judges score the rigs on exterior appearance, design, detail/finish, originality and workmanship.

2021 Shell Rotella SuperRigs Awards

Working Truck Categories (all receive a trophy, MMM reward points and a designated cash prize):

Best of Show (five awards)

Tractor Division (five awards)

Tractor Trailer Division (five awards)

Classic Division (five awards)

Limited Mileage (five awards)

Non-Working Show Truck (three awards)

Specialty Categories (all receive a trophy and MMM reward points):

Best Interior

Best Chrome

Best Theme

Best Engine

Best Lights

Livestream

For those unable to attend, a livestream throughout SuperRigs will be available. Viewers can watch the judging lane as well as videos from the Shell Rotella Unsung Series and interviews from past contestants.

Follow Shell Rotella on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for SuperRigs updates. LL