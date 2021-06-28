Go Safely Award established by OOIDA, Shell Rotella

The efforts of truck drivers during the COVID-19 pandemic should not go unnoticed.

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association has established the Go Safely Award with support from Shell Rotella to ensure drivers that kept themselves and others safe during the pandemic receive the recognition they deserve.

For Shell Rotella, this award is in conjunction with the company’s Road to Recovery campaign, which is “rooted in championing the virtue of hard work,” according to a Shell news release.

“As the industry, and North America, continue to navigate unprecedented times, hardworking men and women have been instrumental in driving us forward,” Annie Peter, North American brand manager for Shell Rotella, said in the news release. “Shell Rotella is proud to introduce the Road to Recovery campaign to put the spotlight on hardworking individuals acting selflessly day in and day out by showcasing the resilience they have demonstrated in the face of uncertainty.”

Drivers will be recognized for working in difficult conditions when meals, rest stops and proper protective gear were not always available. OOIDA wants to hear your stories about drivers that went above and beyond during an uncertain and challenging time.

Drivers can nominate themselves or someone else for the award. Nominations should be sent to GoSafely@OOIDA.com and will be accepted from June 28 through midnight Central on July 20. Be sure to include with your nomination full name, cellphone number, email and your employer’s name if you’re a fleet driver.

To be eligible, drivers must have been actively driving during 2020 and provide one of items below as proof of work and safe driving:

Motor vehicle record

Insurance record

Letter from employer.

Any eligible activities must have taken place between March 2020 and March 2021. Please provide as many specific details as possible including, photos, social media posts, links to news stories, etc. If other parties are involved, please provide their contact information as well.

Some of the most compelling stories will be shared and the winning driver will be announced during the awards ceremony for Shell Rotella SuperRigs on Aug. 1. The awards ceremony will be broadcast online at MyMilesMatter.com/SuperRigs. LL