Nevada truck parking project to add nearly 50 spaces along I-80

Construction on new truck parking is scheduled to begin this summer along a busy northern Nevada freight corridor.

On July 10, the Nevada Transportation Board of Directors announced multiple state transportation contracts aimed at “helping provide a transportation system to keep Nevada safe and connected.” Among them is a project to construct “truck parking enhancements” along Interstate 80 near Golconda Summit in Humboldt County.

Meg Ragonese, public information officer for the Nevada Department of Transportation, says that despite 45% of the traffic in the area consisting of large trucks, there are currently no “full truck parking facilities” near the location. She says that drivers, “frequently park on existing frontage roads and ramps.”

“On the eastbound direction, 25 parking stalls will be constructed,” Ragonese told Land Line. “24 stalls will be constructed on the westbound side of the interstate.”

Ragonese says that multiple vault toilets will be installed at the new truck parking lots, along with new lighting and enclosed trash bins. In addition to parking, the project will also construct over three miles of truck climbing lanes, in both directions, along the stretch of I-80.

“The truck climbing lane will also enhance travel for all vehicles on this section of I-80, helping to reduce the impact of speed differentials created as heavier vehicles travel more slowly up the grade,” she said.

According to Ragonese, the project will also include “bridge replacements and hydraulic improvements.” Additionally, the existing interchange at the site will be reconfigured to “facilitate the new truck parking stalls and access from I-80.”

The addition of truck parking and climbing lanes will “enhance freight travel and mobility along this critical national freight route,” according to Ragonese, who says the upcoming construction also supports the state’s freight planning efforts.



“In 2016, Nevada’s Freight Plan was the first state freight plan to be published. Since that time, NDOT and partners continue to update the plan with strategies, projects, policies and programs that serve as a framework to enhance the state’s economic advantage with a safe and superior freight network offering greater access to the national and global freight network,” Ragonese said. “One key strategy of Nevada’s freight plan is to increase the number of truck parking spaces and facilities, a strategy supported by these future truck parking additions at Golconda Summit.”

A key element of the Freight Plan, according to Ragonese, is identifying improvement projects to be included in the State Transportation Improvement Program. She says the I-80 Golconda truck parking and passing lanes is one example of a freight improvement project selected through this prioritization process.

As far as a timeline for the project, Ragonese tells Land Line that construction is “anticipated to launch later this summer and will continue over the coming two construction seasons.” LL