Nevada declares emergency following pipeline leak

Nevada has issued an emergency declaration due to the temporary shutdown of a Kinder Morgan gas pipeline.

This pipeline supplies approximately 90% of gas, diesel, jet fuel and other refined petroleum products to the Las Vegas Valley and surrounding areas of the state, said the declaration.

“Adequate gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and other refined petroleum products is essential for the health, safety and economic well-being of persons or property in Nevada, and any interruption in the delivery of those products threatens the public welfare,” said the Nevada emergency declaration. “The pipeline disruption creates a need for the immediate transportation of gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and other refined petroleum products to Nevada’s impacted counties.”

The emergency temporarily suspends certain hours-of-service requirements (49 C.F.R. § 395.3) for motor carriers and drivers providing direct assistance in the relief efforts related to the shortages of gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and other refined petroleum products.

In addition, temporary fuel waivers may be authorized by the Environmental Protection Agency under certain circumstances to alleviate fuel supply shortages.

Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo posted on Twitter that his office has been notified by Kinder Morgan that the pipeline is operational. However, the Nevada declaration remains in effect until Feb. 24.

Kinder Morgan has successfully resumed pipeline operations. The state of emergency will remain in effect until emergency management partners are able to confirm that fuel transportation and supply have fully returned to normal. pic.twitter.com/8j6iDBph2R — Governor Joe Lombardo (@JosephMLombardo) February 11, 2023

The leak was isolated to Kinder Morgan’s Watson Station in Long Beach, Calif., and no resulting injuries or fires were reported, according to statements from the company. LL

More Land Line coverage of Nevada.