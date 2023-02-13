Nevada declares emergency following pipeline leak

February 13, 2023

SJ Munoz

|

Nevada has issued an emergency declaration due to the temporary shutdown of a Kinder Morgan gas pipeline.

This pipeline supplies approximately 90% of gas, diesel, jet fuel and other refined petroleum products to the Las Vegas Valley and surrounding areas of the state, said the declaration.

“Adequate gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and other refined petroleum products is essential for the health, safety and economic well-being of persons or property in Nevada, and any interruption in the delivery of those products threatens the public welfare,” said the Nevada emergency declaration. “The pipeline disruption creates a need for the immediate transportation of gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and other refined petroleum products to Nevada’s impacted counties.”

The emergency temporarily suspends certain hours-of-service requirements (49 C.F.R. § 395.3) for motor carriers and drivers providing direct assistance in the relief efforts related to the shortages of gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and other refined petroleum products.

In addition, temporary fuel waivers may be authorized by the Environmental Protection Agency under certain circumstances to alleviate fuel supply shortages.

Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo posted on Twitter that his office has been notified by Kinder Morgan that the pipeline is operational. However, the Nevada declaration remains in effect until Feb. 24.

The leak was isolated to Kinder Morgan’s Watson Station in Long Beach, Calif., and no resulting injuries or fires were reported, according to statements from the company. LL

More Land Line coverage of Nevada.

SJ Munoz joined the Land Line Media team in 2020. He brings a variety of skills to the job as he has experience as a reporter, photographer and in radio. He’s also written for Omaha Magazine, the Lawrence Journal-World, and PrepsKC.com.

Related News

Nevada

Spot market: Still looking for the bottom

When it comes to the spot market, things look bleak. But information is power, and that’s what the OOIDA Foundation is all about.

By Mark Reddig | January 27

Testa auto transporter. Photo by Sundry Photography

News

Coalition makes push to increase weight limits for vehicle transporters

A coalition of automobile carriers and dealers is asking lawmakers to increase gross vehicle weight limits for vehicle transporters.

By Mark Schremmer | February 13

Georgia flag. Photo by rarrarorro

News

Georgia heavy truck bill moves forward; OOIDA encourages action

A Georgia House committee has voted to advance a bill that would allow 90,000-pound trucks on roadways throughout the state.

By Keith Goble | February 13

OOIDA Board of Directors alternate election begins

News

OOIDA Board of Directors election ends Feb. 25

OOIDA members have through Feb. 25 to vote on which of five candidates will help lead the Association on its Board of Directors.

By Land Line Staff | February 13