Nebraska truck stop chain continues expansion; expects to add nearly 300 truck parking spaces

A chain of travel centers across Nebraska has reached multiple milestones in its ongoing expansion efforts, with the goal of adding nearly 300 truck parking spaces across the state.

On Aug. 23, North Platte, Neb.-based Wilkinson Development Corporation – owners of Fat Dogs Travel Centers – broke ground on two new locations and cut the ribbon on a recently expanded site.

The group operates seven locations, each located along Interstate-80 in Nebraska. The events were part of a one-day “brag tour,” according to Wilkinson officials, with stops scheduled at four of the company’s properties.

The first of two groundbreaking ceremonies was held at the North Platte location. This future travel center will be located at I-80 exit 179 and is expected to be complete by fall 2024.

According to Wilkinson Chief Operating Officer Clarine Eickoff, the truck stop is expected to have over 150 truck parking spaces. Additionally, it will feature a truckers’ lounge, full-body jet showers, laundry and a number of full or quick-service meal options.

A second groundbreaking ceremony – scheduled for the company’s upcoming Lexington store – was canceled because of excessive heat.

This location is expected to have more than 30 truck parking spaces, with construction anticipated to be complete in June 2024.

The site will also feature a host of amenities for truckers.

On top of breaking ground at the two sites, the company also celebrated the recent completion of an 18-month expansion project, cutting the ribbon at its remodeled Lexington location.

Eickoff called this site a “spacious truck stop with room to stretch.” The remodeled location has a trucker’s lounge, laundry, showers, a trucker’s accessory department and plenty of quick or full-service food options. Eickoff added that while there are no lines in the truck parking lot, the recently expanded location has room for approximately 35 trucks.

In addition to the groundbreaking and ribbon-cutting ceremonies, company officials visited the Grand Island location currently under development at the intersection of I-80 and U.S. Highway 281.

Eickoff said the site will be the company’s largest location, spanning 9 acres with a 20,000-square-foot, two-level store complete with an elevator. The site will feature a full array of trucker-specific amenities, including a massage tenant and over 70 truck parking spaces. That location is expected to be complete by March 2024.

“These locations represent more than just new facilities; they’re a testament to our ongoing dedication to Nebraska’s communities and the countless travelers and truckers on I-80,” CEO Mark Wilkinson, who was nicknamed “Fat Dog” when he was younger, said in a statement.

The massive truck stop isn’t the only improvement coming to the Grand Island location. Eickoff said the company is investing just under $2 million for improvements to the public road infrastructure on Highway 281 at the entrance of its upcoming location.

Those improvements include adding turning lanes as well as on-ramp and traffic signals to assist with ingress and egress and to meet safety requirements of the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

Additionally, Eickoff said the company is studying traffic at both its Lincoln and North Platte developments to “proactively eliminate potential traffic issues in the future in collaboration with the City of Lincoln, City of North Platte and the State of Nebraska.” LL