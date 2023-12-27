Multi-state enforcement campaign focuses on safe driving around commercial vehicles

Police in two southern states are teaming up to crack down on “aggressive and impaired” motorists driving around commercial vehicles this holiday season.

On Friday, Dec. 22, the Louisiana State Police Transportation Safety Services, in collaboration with the Mississippi Highway Patrol Motor Carrier Division, announced an enforcement campaign aimed at curbing aggressive driving habits by motorists operating around commercial vehicles.

It is unclear how long the safety blitz will last, but officials used the term “through the holidays” in a Facebook post.

In addition to increased police presence on the roadways, the two agencies said that public outreach will all be a focus of the enforcement campaign.

“It’s easy to think all vehicles operate like cars, but trucks and buses are much more difficult to maneuver. They have large blind spots and take far longer to stop,” the Louisiana State Police said in a Facebook post. “Awareness of these differences and some simple adjustments can help everyone use the roads and keep everyone as safe as possible.”

In an accompanying video, officers with the two units show how they will “communicate and dedicate resources” to the enforcement efforts.

Additionally, the officers provide a number of helpful tips for motorists operating around commercial vehicles, including:

Avoid blind spots

Be aware of long stopping distances

Anticipate wide turns

Stay a safe distance back

Merge and pass safely

Be patient with commercial motor vehicles while accelerating

Never drive under the influence

Being aware of best practices when driving around commercial vehicles can go a long way toward improving roadway safety. According to 2020 data from the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, there were an average of 1.12 fatalities in fatal crashes involving large trucks. In those instances, 83% of fatalities were not occupants of the large truck. LL

