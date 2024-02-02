More electric vehicle charging stations coming to Tennessee

Tennessee’s electric vehicle charging infrastructure received a $21 million boost from the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Program.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation and Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation received applications from 23 different entities, both public and private.

“Maintaining a clean environment is critical to Tennessee’s continued economic success,” David Salyers, Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation commissioner, said in a statement. “We are pleased to join TDOT in making the most of this opportunity, and we look forward to how it will benefit Tennessee’s environment and its citizens.”

Based upon alternative fuel corridor requirements, Tennessee was in need of 31 electric vehicle fast-charging locations on its two-digit interstate routes and U.S. Highway 64, according to the Tennessee DOT.

The state is deploying electric vehicle infrastructure thanks to federal funding. 🔋🚗🔌🚙 Read all about the EV charging stations here: https://t.co/DwkFdfnK08 pic.twitter.com/zQFjvzHpYm — myTDOT (@myTDOT) January 31, 2024

The $21 million will go to 10 applicants for the establishment of 30 new electric vehicle charging stations throughout the state. Following the creation of these locations, the applicants awarded the federal funds will purchase, install, own, operate, maintain and report on the infrastructure.

“Tennessee has been home to the automotive industry since the 1980s, and those automakers are growing electric vehicle manufacturing,” said Butch Eley, deputy governor and TDOT commissioner. “With these federal dollars, Tennessee is investing in its future and paving the way to lead the nation as an EV epicenter. We want to ensure that drivers in any vehicle can safely get across the state from Mountain City to Memphis.”

State officials said the vision is to develop a safe, convenient, accessible, reliable and equitable electric vehicle charging network that promotes economic vitality and environmental stewardship.

“Tennessee has shown true leadership in state agency coordination between TDOT and TDEC, sharing expertise and building a strong foundation for the state’s EV charging network,” said Gabe Klein, executive director of the Joint Office of Energy and Transportation. “The Joint Office is proud to provide technical support to ensure these 30 fast charging locations provide a frictionless experience for users.”

A match of at least 20% is part of the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Program funding formula. Tennessee has received more than $10 million in private funding, the news release said.

Charging stations must be located every 50 miles along the federal alternative fuel corridor and within 1 mile of that corridor. A minimum of four charging ports per location is also required.

Tennessee DOT said its goal is to have these electric vehicle charging stations operational within the next two years.

More information is available here.

Other states adding charging sites

In recent months, several other states also have announced electric vehicle charging infrastructure plans.

Last July, Arizona officials proposed devoting $76 million in federal funding to create charging stations along seven state highways.

Utah announced 15 electric vehicle charging sites in November, doubling the state’s charging network. The state received $36 million in federal funds to go along with $7 million in private funds. This initial plan was focused on light-duty electric vehicles. A grant application for medium and heavy-duty electric vehicle charging has been submitted, UDOT officials said.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation released its map of proposed charging sites in January. The state was awarded $109 million to establish these 11 sites along interstates and major highways. NCDOT expects the complete build-out of North Carolina’s electric vehicle charging infrastructure to be completed within the next seven years. LL