Arizona DOT adds to its electric vehicle charging station corridors

The Arizona Department of Transportation says it plans to add seven state highway corridors to its planned network of electric vehicle charging stations.

While the initial plan in 2022 focused on interstate highways, this year’s update expands beyond that.

The plan recommends building a reliable statewide network of vehicle charging stations spaced no more than 50 miles apart, ADOT announced. These seven highways have been added to the plan:

State Route 87 from Mesa to Payson

State Route 260 from Payson to Show Low

State Route 347 from just south of Phoenix to Maricopa

U.S. 89 from Flagstaff to the Utah state line

State Route 64 from Williams to the Grand Canyon

State Route 95 from Quartzsite to Interstate 40

U.S. 93 from Kingman to the Nevada state line.

The additional corridors are part of ADOT’s 2023 Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Deployment Plan Update. The public can learn about it and comment at a virtual meeting scheduled from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 18. To register and receive a link to participate, visit azdot.gov/AZEVJuly18.

The evolving electric vehicle charging network plan is part of $76.5 million in federal funding Arizona is eligible to receive through the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure program. The program encourages the adoption of electric vehicles as viable alternatives to gasoline-powered cars, by building a nationwide network of publicly accessible and reliable fast chargers that will reduce drivers’ concerns about electric vehicle range.

The map below depicts ADOT’s staged approach to establishing its electric vehicle charging network. Highways marked in blue are part of the 2022 vehicle charging network plan, those marked in red are in the 2023 plan, and light blue marks highways to be addressed in 2024 and 2025 plans. LL

News categorized by state is available at LandLine.Media.