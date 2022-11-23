Montana leads states with most drunk drivers

’Tis the season for holiday parties. Which states have the most drunk drivers? Forbes Advisor crunched the numbers to find out.

Forbes Advisor took a look at statistics to determine the worst states for drunk drivers. Topping the list is Montana.

In Montana, 8.39 drunk drivers were involved in a fatal crash for every 100,000 licensed drivers, and 6.92 people were killed in a crash involving a drunk driver for every 100,000 state residents, both the highest in the country. Nearly half of traffic deaths in Montana are caused by drunk drivers, also the highest in the nation.

The top 10 states with the most drunk drivers:

Montana Wyoming Texas North Dakota South Dakota Oregon South Carolina Maine New Mexico Idaho

The District of Columbia has the fewest drunk drivers, according to the report. Only 1.84 drunk drivers were involved in fatal crashes for every 100,000 licensed drivers in the District of Columbia. There were 1.69 DUI arrests for every 100,000 licensed drivers. Both stats are the lowest in the country. Only 19% of traffic deaths in D.C. were caused by drunk drivers, also the lowest in the nation.

The top 10 states with the fewest drunk drivers:

District of Columbia New Jersey Utah Delaware New York Massachusetts Pennsylvania Maryland Illinois Minnesota

Forbes Advisor also surveyed 5,000 drivers to find out what their top worries are during the holidays. More than three-quarters said they are worried about the possibility of other people drinking at holiday parties and then driving. More than half are worried about other drivers being more distracted during the holiday season. Another 46% are concerned about getting in a crash due to snow and ice, as well as worried about drivers driving aggressively to make it to a holiday gathering.

To read the full report, click here. LL