Michigan rest area closed for most of April

April 5, 2022

Land Line Staff

|

Truckers planning to drive through Interstate 94 in Michigan will have fewer parking options with the temporary closure of the Belleville rest area.

According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, the Belleville Rest Area along I-94 westbound at mile marker 188 will be unavailable April 4-5.

During this time, crews will upgrade the exterior areas for compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Just west of Belleville Road in Wayne County, the rest stop is home to more than 30 truck parking spaces and five bus spaces.

During the closure, crews will replace the curb and sidewalks and install new benches, handrails, picnic facilities, tables, stoves and trash receptacles.

For a full, interactive map of Michigan rest areas, click hereLL

More news from Michigan is available.

PFJ

Related News

FMCSA

Michigan

FMCSA acting chief: Parking a priority

FMCSA’s Robin Hutcheson talked about the Truck Leasing Task Force, Women of Trucking Advisory Board and what the agency can do on parking.

By Mark Reddig | March 29

Diesel price in Gaston, Ind. on Monday. Photo by Marty Ellis

News

Federal report shows another drop in diesel

The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report showed the national average price per gallon of diesel fell by 4 cents to $5.144.

By SJ Munoz | April 05

Marty Ellis d rives The Spirit, the OOIDA tour trailer

News

The OOIDA tour trailer heads to Remington, Ind.

Remington, Ind., is the next scheduled stop of the Marty Ellis and the OOIDA tour trailer. Diesel prices have been top of mind of late.

By Chuck Robinson | April 05

President Joe Biden and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg outlined the White House's Trucking Action Plan on April 4. (Photo by OOIDA staff)

News

White House event details Trucking Action Plan, thanks drivers

Making remarks about the administration’s Trucking Action Plan, President Joe Biden told truckers the economy would stop without them.

By Mark Schremmer | April 04