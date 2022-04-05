Michigan rest area closed for most of April

Truckers planning to drive through Interstate 94 in Michigan will have fewer parking options with the temporary closure of the Belleville rest area.

According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, the Belleville Rest Area along I-94 westbound at mile marker 188 will be unavailable April 4-5.

During this time, crews will upgrade the exterior areas for compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Just west of Belleville Road in Wayne County, the rest stop is home to more than 30 truck parking spaces and five bus spaces.

During the closure, crews will replace the curb and sidewalks and install new benches, handrails, picnic facilities, tables, stoves and trash receptacles.

