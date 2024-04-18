Michigan DOT closing highway for bridge demolition

April 18, 2024

Land Line Staff

|

The Michigan Department of Transportation is closing eastbound Interstate 496 and the southbound U.S. Highway 127 ramps to Trowbridge Road for bridge demolition.

MDOT said in a news release that the closure in Ingham County will begin at 6 a.m. on Saturday, April 20 and is expected to end by 6 a.m. on Sunday, April 21.

This bridge work is part of the $205 million “Rebuilding Michigan” program centered on U.S. 127/I-496 from Interstate 96 to I-496, an important route for commuters, commercial vehicles and tourists.

“The investment strategy is aimed at fixes that result in longer, useful lives and improves the condition of the state’s infrastructure,” the Rebuilding Michigan program website says.

Safety concerns, improved roadway geometrics and improved vehicular movement are the purpose of the work, according to MDOT. In addition to bridge work, drainage, signs and pavement markings also will be updated along this stretch of highway.

Detours will be posted during the closure. Michigan transportation officials are telling motorists to expect delays and are advising them to seek alternate routes.

Land Line’s road conditions for truckers resources page has the latest traffic information in Michigan and across the country.

“This work will increase the service life of this structure,” MDOT said. “Closing roads during this type of work is necessary to provide the safest work area possible for crews and motorists.”

Already completed as part of the Rebuilding Michigan program was the resurfacing of 12.5 miles of pavement and the installation of a guardrail and barrier wall on U.S. 127, as well as the replacement of the southbound U.S. 127 ramp to westbound I-496 and the eastbound I-496 ramp to northbound U.S. 127.

The project will continue to be completed in phases, MDOT said. Detailed information about those phases can be found on the department’s website or by signing up for updates. LL

