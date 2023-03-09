Michigan DOT adjusts spring weight restrictions

The Michigan Department of Transportation has adjusted its annual spring weight restriction areas.

Effective since Monday, March 6, spring weight restrictions will be enforced on all state trunk line highways within the following areas in the state:

Highways north of a line on M-46 in Muskegon County from the U.S. 31 business route in the city of Muskegon, then east to U.S. 131, then north on U.S. 131 to M-46, then east to the intersection of M-25 in Port Sanilac Sanilac County.



Highways south of a line on M-55 from the U.S. 31 intersection in Manistee County east to M-66 in Missaukee County, then north on M-66 to M-55 in Missaukee County, then east on M-55 to the intersection of U.S. 23 in Tawas in Iosco County.

All state trunk lines between these two lines will have spring weight restrictions imposed and enforced. State routes typically carry M, I, or U.S. designations.

In the restricted areas, the following will apply:

On routes designated as “all-season” (designated in green and gold on the MDOT Truck Operators Map), there will be no reduction in legal axle weights.

On routes designated as “seasonal” (designated in solid or dashed red on the MDOT Truck Operators Map), there will be a posted weight reduction of 25% for rigid (concrete) pavements and 35% for flexible (asphalt) pavements.

All extended permits will be valid for oversize loads in the weight-restricted area on the restricted routes. Single-trip permits will not be issued for any overweight loads or loads exceeding 14 feet in width, 11 axles, and 150 feet in overall length on the restricted routes.

According to a news release, MDOT determines when spring weight restrictions begin each spring by measuring frost depths along state highways, observing road conditions, and monitoring weather forecasts. Weight restrictions remain in effect until the frost line is deep enough to allow moisture to escape and the roadbeds regain stability.

For spring weight restriction information and updates, call 800-787-8960, or you can access this information on MDOT’s website at Michigan.gov/Truckers, under “Restrictions and Conditions.” LL

