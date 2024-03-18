MATS preps for 52nd edition

The Mid-America Trucking Show is almost here.

MATS, which is billed as the largest trucking show in North America, returns Thursday through Saturday, March 21-23 at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville. This will be the show’s 52nd edition.

“MATS is the one event on the industry calendar that brings the entire industry together face-to-face to see the latest innovations and collaborate to define the future of trucking,” MATS President Toby Young said in a news release. “MATS is the best opportunity for more than tens of thousands of trucking professionals to experience hands-on demonstrations and find solutions to improve their businesses.”

Registered attendees will receive admission to the opening reception, PKY Truck Beauty Championship, Friday night concert and Pro Talks educational series.

OOIDA at MATS

You’ll find OOIDA at booth 11128. The Association also will be presenting educational sessions on creating a business plan and predatory factoring.

Upward of 30% of new trucking businesses fail within the first year, and 50% fail to make it past year five. Andrew King, assistant director of the OOIDA Foundation, will discuss the importance of a business plan and how to set goals for success. Marketing analysis, marketing strategy, cost of operations and more will be covered.

OOIDA’s government affairs counsel, Paul Torlina, will detail the pitfalls and dangers of predatory factoring. After years of observation, OOIDA has concluded that once you begin factoring, you’ve started the clock on trouble for your business.

These sessions are part of the larger OOIDA Truck To Success seminar. The full class, featuring trainers and trusted experts, will be offered Oct. 22-24 at the Courtyard by Marriott in Blue Springs, Mo.

Truck Leasing Task Force meeting

Truck drivers attending MATS will have the opportunity to share their stories about predatory lease-purchase agreements.

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration recently announced that the Truck Leasing Task Force’s next meeting will be March 21 at the annual truck show. The meeting will take place from 10 a.m. to noon and then 1 to 3 p.m. Eastern time.

This meeting at MATS will be in-person while also providing online access. It will offer a public comment period from 11 a.m. to noon and 2 to 3 p.m. Eastern.

Entertainment

The show’s entertainment will include the 33rd PKY Truck Beauty Championship, a MATS Wall of Fame and a concert featuring country rock band The Steel Woods.

Show organizers are estimating more than 55,000 attendees and 860-plus exhibitors throughout the three-day event.

A full schedule of events can be found here. LL

Land Line’s SJ Munoz contributed to this report.