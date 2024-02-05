MATS free registration deadline nears

There’s still time to register for free to attend the Mid-America Trucking Show in Louisville, Ky., March 21-23.

Visit the MATS website through Feb. 21 to take advantage of the free registration period, made possible by Find Truck Service.

Beginning Feb. 22, a $10 fee will be charged for those registering to attend MATS.

More than 58,000 attendees and nearly 900 exhibitors are expected this year at the Kentucky Expo Center.

“MATS is the one event on the industry calendar that brings the entire industry together face-to-face to see the latest innovations and collaborate to define the future of trucking,” Toby Young, MATS President, said in a statement.

OOIDA will set up shop at booth 11128 and also will take part in the Pro Talks Education Series at MATS.

The Association will zero in on two topics: creating a business plan and the dangers of predatory factoring. Presenting on behalf of OOIDA will be Andrew King, assistant director for the OOIDA Foundation, and Paul Torlina, OOIDA’s government affairs counsel.

Between 20% and 30% of new trucking businesses fail in the first year, while making it past five years is a 50-50 proposition. King will explain how having a business plan and setting goals are extremely critical for success.

Once you begin factoring, you’ve started the clock on trouble for your business, according to OOIDA. Torlina’s presentation will illustrate the pitfalls of the practice.

Pro Talks at MATS will be held in the East Hall at South Wing Room B104.

These sessions are just a small sample of what OOIDA offers through its Truck to Success program. This year, Truck to Success is scheduled for Oct. 22-24 at the Courtyard by Marriott in Blue Springs, Mo.

MATS events and entertainment

The PKY Truck Beauty Championship, MATS Wall of Fame, ride and drives, 30 acres of free truck parking and truck and tractor pulls are scheduled events, according to the event website.

A Friday night concert featuring The Steel Woods, a country rock band from Nashville, Tenn., also is listed on the MATS event schedule.

For more information about MATS, visit TruckingShow.com. LL

A truck show calendar is available at LandLine.media.