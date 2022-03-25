MATS celebrates 50th anniversary

March 25, 2022

SJ Munoz

OOIDA President Todd Spencer at MATS 2022
OOIDA President Todd Spencer was part of the first class of individuals selected for the MATS Wall of Fame at MATS 2022 in Louisville, Ky. (Photo by SJ Munoz)

 

The Mid-America Trucking Show reached another milestone in 2022 with its 50th show.

As part of the celebration of 50 years, the first inductees to the MATS Wall of Fame were revealed at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville, Ky., on opening night.

The wall of fame was created to honor the many outstanding professional that have made significant contributions to the trucking industry as well as MATS.

OOIDA President Todd Spencer was among the honorees named to the wall of fame.

“It’s an honor certainly,” Spencer said. “This is a show for the little guys in the business and they deserve all the recognition they can get. OOIDA has made it our mission to level the playing field. Through the years this has been the show that owner-operators come to. When we were barely an organization we had a meeting as this show. We’ve come a long way together.”

Bryan Martin of 4 State Trucks in Joplin, Mo., was humbled by his induction

“It (the wall of fame) was the last place I expected to see myself,” Martin said. “I don’t feel like we’ve made that big of a mark in trucking, but I’m very pleased to see us up there. We’re very passionate about the industry. It’s quite a thrill that we never really expected and maybe don’t feel deserving. It’s an honor to be up there with folks that were mentors to us.”

Posthumous inductions with OOIDA and Land Line ties included OOIDA co-founder and President Jim Johnston and Paul Abelson, longtime senior technical writer for Land Line Magazine.

“Oftentimes you’re your own worst critic, but we came a long way under Jim’s direction and we continue to move on,” Spencer said.

Land Line Managing Editor Jami Jones said Abelson was an incredible mentor and friend.

“So many trucking journalists owe a debt to Paul,” Jones said. “He selflessly shared sources, knowledge and was genuinely excited to see others excel. As sad as it is that he is gone, his legacy will live on.”

The opening night festivities also included a concert by Kentucky native JD Shelburne.

 

MATS Wall of Fame at MATS 2022
The Mid-America Trucking Show celebrated 50 years with this year’s show. As part of the celebration, MATS announced its first wall of fame class. (Photo by SJ Munoz)

 

2022 MATS Wall of Fame Honorees

  • Paul K. Young
  • Jim Johnston
  • Dale “Trucker Bozo” Sommers
  • Mirah Lesa “YoYo” Worley
  • Paul Abelson
  • Bud Farquhar
  • Bob Spooner
  • Bill Mack
  • Ellen Voie
  • Todd Spencer
  • Ingrid Brown
  • Dave Nemo
  • Clessie Lyle Cummins
  • Erik “Big E” Sieben
  • Bryan “BossMan” Martin
  • Keith Foster
  • Chuck Kemner
  • Jimmy Ardis
  • Dr. John McElligott
  • Steve Sturgess
  • Susie De Ridder
  • “Highway” Hank Good
  • Joyce Brenny
  • Allen Koenig
  • Johnnie Bryan Hunt
  • American Truck Historical Society Founding Chapter
  • Jerry Howard LL
SJ Munoz is the newest edition to the Land Line Media team. He brings a variety of skills to the job as he has experience as a reporter, photographer and in radio. He’s also written for Omaha Magazine, the Lawrence Journal-World, and PrepsKC.com.

