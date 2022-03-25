MATS celebrates 50th anniversary

The Mid-America Trucking Show reached another milestone in 2022 with its 50th show.

As part of the celebration of 50 years, the first inductees to the MATS Wall of Fame were revealed at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville, Ky., on opening night.

The wall of fame was created to honor the many outstanding professional that have made significant contributions to the trucking industry as well as MATS.

OOIDA President Todd Spencer was among the honorees named to the wall of fame.

“It’s an honor certainly,” Spencer said. “This is a show for the little guys in the business and they deserve all the recognition they can get. OOIDA has made it our mission to level the playing field. Through the years this has been the show that owner-operators come to. When we were barely an organization we had a meeting as this show. We’ve come a long way together.”

Bryan Martin of 4 State Trucks in Joplin, Mo., was humbled by his induction

“It (the wall of fame) was the last place I expected to see myself,” Martin said. “I don’t feel like we’ve made that big of a mark in trucking, but I’m very pleased to see us up there. We’re very passionate about the industry. It’s quite a thrill that we never really expected and maybe don’t feel deserving. It’s an honor to be up there with folks that were mentors to us.”

Posthumous inductions with OOIDA and Land Line ties included OOIDA co-founder and President Jim Johnston and Paul Abelson, longtime senior technical writer for Land Line Magazine.

“Oftentimes you’re your own worst critic, but we came a long way under Jim’s direction and we continue to move on,” Spencer said.

Land Line Managing Editor Jami Jones said Abelson was an incredible mentor and friend.

“So many trucking journalists owe a debt to Paul,” Jones said. “He selflessly shared sources, knowledge and was genuinely excited to see others excel. As sad as it is that he is gone, his legacy will live on.”

The opening night festivities also included a concert by Kentucky native JD Shelburne.

2022 MATS Wall of Fame Honorees