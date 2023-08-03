Massachusetts lawmakers approve boost to local transportation funds

Funding for local transportation work in Massachusetts could soon receive a shot in the arm.

State lawmakers have sent a plan to Gov. Maura Healey to finance $375 million in municipal transportation bonds. Most of the funds will come from the state’s Chapter 90 program for transportation infrastructure.

House and Senate lawmakers approved revisions to the bill made in a conference committee to rectify differences in the legislation initially approved in both chambers.

Chapter 90

Funds totaling $200 million are authorized via H4013 for improvements to municipal-owned roads and bridges. The funds will be dispersed through Chapter 90 grants.

The grants are sent to towns and cities in Massachusetts to receive reimbursements from the state on approved projects. It is a 100% reimbursable program.

The distribution formula is based on a community’s population, employment and total road miles.

“Cities and towns rely on the Chapter 90 program to help address their local transportation infrastructure priorities,” House Minority Leader Brad Jones, R-North Reading, said in prepared remarks.

Yesterday, the Legislature passed a bill that invests in critical infrastructure projects across the Commonwealth, including funding for public transportation improvements, roads and bridges, and for the purchasing of electric vehicles by transit authorities. — Speaker Ron Mariano (@RonMariano) July 28, 2023

Local grant programs benefit

A group of select lawmakers from both chambers agreed to add other funding for local work totaling $175 million.

The final version sent to the governor’s desk allots an additional $25 million each for local grant programs that include the municipal small bridge program and the complete streets program.

The small bridge program funds construction, repairs and improvements to non-federally aided bridges. The complete streets program helps to fix potholes and other repairs.

Bus transit and municipal mass transit access also will receive the same amount, respectively. Additionally, funding for pavement and surface improvements and grants for electric vehicle purchases are included in the allotment.

Another $25 million is designated to assist rural communities in municipal road construction funding. Affected communities have a population below 10,000 residents and a population density under 500 residents per square mile.

Advocates say the funds are critical for every city and town across the commonwealth. LL

