Massachusetts governor approves boost to local transportation funds

Funding for local transportation work in Massachusetts has received a shot in the arm.

Gov. Maura Healey has signed into law a plan to finance $375 million in municipal transportation bonds. Most of the funds will come from the state’s Chapter 90 program for transportation infrastructure.

“This Chapter 90 bill will deliver funds straight to municipalities to support projects that we know are critical to their economic development, including bridge and road maintenance, public transit, electric vehicles and charging infrastructure, and pedestrian, cyclist and car safety,” Healey said in prepared remarks.

Chapter 90

The new law authorizes funds totaling $200 million for improvements to municipal-owned roads and bridges. The funds will be dispersed through Chapter 90 grants.

The grants are sent to towns and cities in Massachusetts to receive reimbursements from the state on approved projects. It is a 100% reimbursable program.

The distribution formula is based on a community’s population, employment and total road miles.

Massachusetts Department of Transportation Secretary Gina Fiandaca said Chapter 90 funding is a vital part of maintaining and expanding safe, reliable and equitable roadways and infrastructure across the state.

“Within this funding, we’re able to provide cities and towns with resources to keep their roads and bridges in good repair,” Fiandaca stated.

Today, I signed a $375M infrastructure bill that’ll help cities and towns fix roads and bridges, and invest in public transit and other transportation options. Grateful to our partners in the legislature and to friends in labor who’ll make sure this work is done safely and done… pic.twitter.com/qlYpoyksiQ — Maura Healey (@MassGovernor) August 5, 2023

Local grant programs benefit

In addition to Chapter 90 funds, an additional $150 million will be allotted to six transportation-related state grant programs.

Local grant programs that include the municipal small bridge program and the complete streets program will each receive $25 million.

The small bridge program funds construction, repairs and improvements to non-federally aided bridges. The complete streets program helps to fix potholes and other repairs.

Bus transit and municipal mass transit access also will each receive the same amount. Additionally, funding for pavement and surface improvements and grants for electric vehicle purchases are included in the allotment.

Another $25 million is designated to assist rural communities in municipal road construction funding. Affected communities have a population below 10,000 residents and a population density under 500 residents per square mile.

In total, local grant programs will receive $175 million. LL

