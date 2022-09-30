Maryland expands ‘Move Over’ law to include all road users

September 30, 2022

Keith Goble

|

An expanded requirement in Maryland to move over for vehicles along the roadside takes effect on Saturday, Oct. 1.

Maryland statute has required drivers to change lanes further away from emergency vehicles, tow trucks, and service vehicles parked next to the road. Violators face fines up to $500.

The rule was initially approved in 2010. Modifications were made in 2014 and 2018 to include more vehicles.

Gov. Larry Hogan signed into law this spring a bill to again expand the state’s “Move Over” rule to protect all roadways users. Specifically, the new rule requires drivers to move over or slow down while approaching a disabled vehicle displaying hazard warning lights, road flares, or other caution signals or warning lights.

Maryland is the eighth state to include all road users in its move over law, AAA Mid-Atlantic reports. Other states: Arizona, Connecticut, Illinois, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania and Tennessee.

Expanded Move Over rule welcomed

AAA Mid-Atlantic supports inclusion of all vehicles in the revised rule.

“Being on the side of the road is dangerous for everyone, and we have seen that even those who the law is already intended to protect are not exempt from the perils on the road,” AAA’s Ragina Ali previously communicated to legislators.

Raising awareness

The governor declared October as Move Over Awareness Month in recognition of the expanded law taking effect. His proclamation is available.

There were 1,847 citations issued throughout the state for move over violations a year ago, according to the governor’s office.

Hogan said this week that surveys by state transportation officials show the “overwhelming majority” of drivers are unaware of the provisions of the Move Over law and the importance of slowing down when approaching vehicles stopped on the highway.

He added that state transportation officials and the Maryland State Police will continue to collaborate with federal, state, local and grassroots partners on efforts to raise awareness of the expanded law.

“Moving over and slowing down when passing a vehicle stopped on the highway isn’t just a matter of following the law – it is about saving lives,” Hogan posted on Twitter. “We can all do our part to make sure that everyone gets where they’re going safely.” LL

More Land Line coverage of news from Maryland.

 

TravelCenters

Keith Goble has been covering trucking-related laws since 2000. His daily web reports, radio news and “OOIDA’s State Watch” in Land Line Magazine are the industry’s premier sources for information regarding state legislative affairs.

