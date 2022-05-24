Lower diesel prices again this week

May 24, 2022

SJ Munoz

For a second consecutive week diesel prices fell for much of the country, according to the latest Energy Information Administration report.

The May 23 report showed the national average for a gallon of diesel is now $5.571, down from $5.613 a week ago.

In addition, seven of the 10 regions saw a lower price per gallon.

The Gulf Coast reported the biggest drop at 7.9 cents per gallon. Prices were down by 6 cents in New England, and the Midwest was down by 5.3 cents.

Of the three regions to report an increase, 3 cents in the Rocky Mountain was the highest. The California region increased by 2.5 cents, while the West Coast saw an increase of less than 1 cent.

At $5.216, the Gulf Coast features the lowest price per gallon.

The national average is currently $2.318 higher than it was one year ago.

Average U.S. price for a gallon of diesel on May 23 as reported by the EIA:

  • U.S. – $5.571, down 4.2 cents.
  • East Coast – $5.905, down 3.9 cents.
  • New England – $6.371, down 6 cents.
  • Central Atlantic – $6.325, down 3.5 cents.
  • Lower Atlantic – $5.568, down 3.7 cents.
  • Midwest – $5.293, down 5.3 cents.
  • Gulf Coast – $5.216, down 7.9 cents.
  • Rocky Mountain – $5.498, up 3 cents.
  • West Coast – $6.081, up three-fifths of a cent.
  • West Coast less California – $5.603, down 1.6 cents.
  • California – $6.502, up 2.5 cents.

ProMiles.com reports the average U.S. retail price per gallon for diesel decreased by four-fifths of a cent to $5.485, according to a May 23 report.

A key difference between the EIA and ProMiles reporting is the type and number of fueling stations the company surveys in order to calculate its averages. While EIA surveys 400 truck
stops and convenience stores nationwide, ProMiles uses its direct feed from thousands of truck stops to develop its averages.

A majority of regions saw higher prices again this week. The largest increase was 8.4 cents in New England. The next highest increases were 5 cents in the Central Atlantic, and 4.9 cents in the Rocky Mountain region.

The national average as well as two regions reported a lower price per gallon than last week. The Gulf Coast’s average price fell by four cents, while the Midwest region was down by 2.9 cents.

Here are the average U.S. prices for a gallon of diesel reported for each region on Monday, May 23, by ProMiles.com:

  • U.S. – $5.485, down four-fifths of a cent.
  • East Coast – $5.867, up 2.5 cents.
  • New England – $6.374, up 8.4 cents.
  • Central Atlantic – $6.26, up 5 cents.
  • Lower Atlantic – $5.511, up one-fifth of a cent.
  • Midwest – $5.255, down 2.9 cents.
  • Gulf Coast – $5.232, down 4 cents.
  • Rocky Mountain – $5.45, up 4.9 cents.
  • West Coast – $6.045, up 3.2 cents.
  • West Coast without California – $5.538, up 1.8 cents.
  • California – $6.442, up 2.5 cents.

Click here to view ProMiles fuel data averaged by state.

AAA reported the retail average U.S. price per gallon of diesel at $5.554 for May 23.

A week previous the average retail U.S. price for a gallon of diesel was $5.566 per gallon.

A month previous, AAA reported $5.074 per gallon of diesel, and a year ago $3.178 per gallon.

The highest recorded retail average U.S. diesel price was $5.577 per gallon on May 18, 2022, according to AAA. LL

Last week’s fuel report is here.

SJ Munoz is the newest edition to the Land Line Media team. He brings a variety of skills to the job as he has experience as a reporter, photographer and in radio. He’s also written for Omaha Magazine, the Lawrence Journal-World, and PrepsKC.com.

