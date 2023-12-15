Love’s closes out year of expansion with four new truck stops

A major truck stop chain is closing a year of aggressive expansion by opening four locations.

On Thursday, Dec. 14, Love’s announced the grand opening of three new stores in Michigan City, Ind.; Nicholson, Miss.; and Watertown, N.Y. The company said a fourth location – in Salinas, Calif. – is expected to open “in the coming days.”

In total, the four stores provide a combined 377 truck parking spaces to the communities they serve.

“Opening four locations in a single week is an accomplishment to be proud of, and our team members are ready to serve customers with clean places and friendly faces in Salinas, Michigan City, Nicholson and Watertown,” Shane Wharton, president of Love’s, said in a statement. “Each location will provide professional drivers and four-wheel customers with amenities that will get them back on the road quickly.”

All of the locations are open 24/7 and offer drivers a number of amenities, including:

Salinas, Calif.

93 truck parking spaces

Nine diesel bays

Seven showers

Laundry facilities

CAT Scale

Speedco (opening Jan. 24)

Michigan City, Ind.

114 truck parking spaces

Eight diesel bays

Nine showers

Laundry facilities

CAT scale

Speedco (opening Jan. 31)

Nicholson, Miss.

99 truck parking spaces

Eight diesel bays

Seven showers

Laundry facilities

CAT Scale

Watertown, N.Y.

71 truck parking spaces

Seven diesel bays

Five showers

Laundry facilities

CAT Scale

Speedco (opening Jan. 10)

To commemorate the grand openings, Love’s will make a $2,000 donation to the following local nonprofits:

In February, the Oklahoma City-based chain of truck stops announced it would be opening 25 new locations as part of its 2023 Strategic Growth Plans. With the four new locations, Love’s has opened 24 travel stops this year.

The company isn’t just adding to its total number of stores. In April, Love’s announced that it would be investing over $1 billion to upgrade 200 of its existing locations.

Founded in 1964, the family-owned-and-operated chain of truck stops reports to have 652 locations in 42 states. LL

