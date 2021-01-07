‘Live From Exit 24’ examines new Congress

A new year means a new Congress and now that the Senate has been decided, a potential legislative agenda for the incoming Biden administration comes more clearly into focus.

As part of the Wednesday, Jan. 13, episode of “Live From Exit 24,” members of OOIDA’s leadership and government affairs teams will join Mike Matousek, OOIDA’s manager of government affairs and host of the show. They’ll be providing insights on the coming year now that elections are complete. What issues will be the focus of the new Congress, and which lawmakers should truckers be contacting? They’ll also discuss the important role OOIDA and its members will play in shaping the agenda.

Joining Matousek will be OOIDA Executive Vice President Lewie Pugh, Government Affairs Director Collin Long, and Legislative Affairs Director Bryce Mongeon.

OOIDA’s internet talk show is scheduled for 11 a.m. Central every other Wednesday. Truck drivers are encouraged to call in with a question or comment to the hourlong, audio-only show. To be a part of the upcoming episode, call 317-67-OOIDA (317-676-6432) at 11 a.m. Central time on Jan. 13.

Listeners can tune in to the show on the “Live From Exit 24” website, OOIDA Facebook page or on OOIDA’s YouTube channel.

Past episodes are archived on the show’s website.

Broker transparency, confidentiality agreements, load disputes and minimum insurance requirements were all addressed on the Dec. 16 episode of “Live From Exit 24.”

The show welcomed Jason Craig, director of government affairs for C.H. Robinson of Eden Prairie, Minn. Craig, who’s been at C.H. Robinson 24 years, opened his session by recognizing the efforts of OOIDA members and drivers throughout the industry. The bulk of the discussion between Matousek and Craig centered on broker transparency and 49 CFR 371.3.

‘Live From Exit 24’ survey

“Live From Exit 24” launched last year as a way to expand OOIDA’s communication with members and to hear directly from drivers across the industry.

OOIDA is asking for truck drivers to fill out a survey to let the Association know how you are liking the show so far. The survey can be found here. LL