Left lane use topic of seven statehouse bills

Multiple measures around the country to limit left lane use for large trucks have the attention of the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association. Elsewhere, legislation would apply left-lane-use rules to all vehicles.

OOIDA believes that truck drivers are first-hand observers of the negative consequences of misguided traffic laws, and while perhaps not intended, efforts to restrict trucks from certain lanes pose serious challenges for truckers and jeopardize the safety of the traveling public.

Colorado

A Colorado bill with multiple truck-related provisions includes truck lane restriction language.

Sponsored by Sen. Dylan Roberts, D-Frisco, SB100 would bar large commercial vehicles from the left lane on Interstate 70 between milepost 116 in Glenwood Springs and milepost 259 in Morrison. An exception would be made for passing a vehicle driving below the posted speed limit.

The Rocky Mountain State already prohibits trucks from traveling in the left lane through Glenwood Canyon.

The Colorado Motor Carriers Association believes the proposed left lane restriction could result in operators who travel back and forth from Denver to the Western Slope each day running out of hours to complete the task.

SB100 is in the Senate Transportation and Energy Committee. It has yet to be added to the committee’s calendar for consideration.

Kentucky

In Kentucky, the Senate Transportation Committee voted unanimously to advance a bill with multiple truck provisions. One provision singles out trucks from travel in the far-left lane of certain highways.

Statute requires vehicles traveling below the posted speed limit on any limited access highway with a posted speed limit of at least 65 mph to stay to the right. Exceptions are made for passing, yielding to traffic entering the highway or when it’s unsafe to use the right lane.

Sponsored by Senate Transportation Committee Chairman Jimmy Higdon, R-Lebanon, SB107 would take the extra step to prohibit a truck tractor, trailer or semitrailer from accessing the far-left lane. The rule would apply on highways with at least three lanes traveling in the same direction.

Exceptions would be made for entering or leaving a highway, yielding to traffic coming onto the highway or when traffic conditions exist that would prohibit safe use of the right or center lanes.

“What this (bill) does is prevents trucks running down the road side by side. It only allows truckers to use the first two lanes. They will not be able to use the third lane,” Higdon told the committee.

Multiple lawmakers on the committee were happy to advance the legislation.

“That’s my favorite part of the bill: Keeping trucks out of the left lane,” Sen. Phillip Wheeler, R-Pikeville, said while explaining his vote for passage.

The committee action on the bill comes despite the concerns of professional drivers.

The OOIDA Foundation reports that research has demonstrated that truck lane restrictions are difficult to enforce, accelerate pavement deterioration, create speed differentials and increase merging conflicts and crashes.

SB107 awaits further consideration in the Senate.

Michigan

One Michigan bill also covers the topic of left lane use for trucks.

Michigan law prohibits all vehicles from hanging out in the left lane. Left lane use is permitted along highways with two lanes headed in one direction for instances that include overtaking and passing another vehicle proceeding in the same direction.

Additionally, commercial vehicles with a gross weight exceeding 10,000 pounds are prohibited from using the far-left lane on freeways with three or more lanes in the same direction.

Introduced in November, a House bill would single out large trucks on limited-access highways, or expressways. Specifically, HB5304 would limit large trucks to the right two lanes when traveling on expressways with three or more lanes in the same direction.

Rep. Will Bruck, R-Erie, said in prepared remarks that his legislation would alleviate congestion on busy roadways by ensuring that large trucks do not impede traffic in the left lane.

He added that by ensuring trucks stay in the right lanes, “we can keep traffic flowing smoothly in the left lanes, promoting safer and more efficient transportation for all drivers.”

The bipartisan bill is in the House Transportation, Mobility and Infrastructure Committee. The measure includes 10 Republican co-sponsors and six Democrat co-sponsors.

Elsewhere, left-lane-use revisions would apply to cars and trucks.

OOIDA and the National Motorists Association favor efforts to address left lane use. The groups argue that blocking the left lane, whether intentional or not, results in reduced road safety and efficiency.

Florida

Multiple measures moving through the Florida statehouse would amend left lane rules for all highway users.

Florida law already prohibits traveling in the far-left lane “if the driver knows, or reasonably should know,” that he or she is being overtaken in that lane from a driver traveling at a higher rate of speed.

The rule applies to all travelers, even if they are driving the posted speed limit when the overtaking vehicle attempts to pass.

Large trucks, however, are singled out in another law to prohibit travel in the far-left or inside travel lane along rural stretches of interstate with at least three lanes in one direction.

Identical bills advancing in the House and Senate would forbid any vehicle from continuous operation in the far-left lane of roadways with a posted speed of at least 65 mph. Exceptions to the rule would be made for actions that include overtaking and passing another vehicle or preparing to turn left.

HB317/SB258 includes a provision that clarifies if the far-left lane is a high-occupancy vehicle lane, the lane immediately to the right of such lane or left-turn lane would be the farthermost left-hand lane.

Rep. Jenna Persons-Mulicka, R-Fort Myers, testified her bill is about a more safe and efficient flow of traffic on high-speed highways.

“It simply provides that the left lane is for passing only, with some commonsense exceptions,” Persons-Mulicka testified.

Her bill received unanimous approval in the House Infrastructure Strategies Committee. Further consideration awaits in the chamber.

The Senate bill has passed two committees by unanimous consent. SB258 is on the Senate Rules Committee agenda for a Thursday, Feb. 8 hearing.

Iowa

An Iowa Senate bill also covers the topic of left lane travel for all vehicles.

Statute already mandates slower traffic to stay to the right.

SF2116 would require a vehicle to be driven in the right lane on a roadway with multiple lanes moving in the same direction. Limited exceptions would be included for overtaking another vehicle.

On roadways with three or more lanes for traffic moving in one direction, a driver would be required to drive in the center lanes, “such that the far-left lane can be used for overtaking and the far-right lane can be used to enter or exit the roadway.”

“Basically, this bill is an effort to prevent left-lane camping on multi-lane highways and improve traffic flow,” Sen. Mike Klimesh, R-Winneshiek, testified during a recent Senate Transportation Committee hearing.

The Senate Transportation Committee followed up with a vote to advance.

Maryland

In Maryland, one measure scheduled for consideration this week would broaden roadways affected by the state’s left-lane-use rule.

Currently, a driver of a vehicle traveling slower than the general speed of traffic on an interstate highway located in a rural area is required to stay to the right. Elsewhere, Maryland law requires drivers to stay to the right if they are traveling at least 10 mph below the posted speed limit, or slower than the flow of traffic.

HB298 would change the interstate-only rule to apply to all multi-lane roadways.

Another proposed revision to statute covers travel on roadways with at least three lanes of traffic moving in the same direction.

Sponsored by Del. Rachel Munoz, R-Anne Arundel, the bill would restrict left lane use on highways posted at a minimum of 55 mph to the overtaking and passing of another vehicle. Certain exceptions would apply.

The House Environment and Transportation Committee is set to discuss the bill on Thursday, Feb. 8.

An identical Senate version, SB768, is in the Senate Judicial Proceedings Committee. A hearing is set for Feb. 28.

Oklahoma

The Oklahoma Legislature this week kicked off the start of its regular session.

One House bill that can be considered would put a time limit on travel in the left lane.

Statute already limits left lane use on highways with at least two lanes of traffic in the same direction. Drivers are required to stay to the right unless passing or preparing to turn left, or for safety measures.

HB3452 states that overtaking and passing another vehicle “shall be performed expeditiously.”

For large trucks, including a tractor-trailer, overtaking and passing another vehicle would be required to be completed in two minutes. Smaller vehicles would be given one minute to complete the maneuver.

Violators would face $250 fines.

The bill is in the House Public Safety Committee. LL

More Land Line coverage of state news is available.